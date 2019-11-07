Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Star Bulk Carriers Corp.    SBLK   MHY8162K2046

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

(SBLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Star Bulk Carriers : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST

STAR BULK ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

ATHENS, GREECE, November 7, 2019 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Star Bulk's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553‐9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238‐ 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Star Bulk."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 27, 2019 by dialing 1(866) 331‐1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238‐0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 3128607#.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Star Bulk website (www.starbulk.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". Star Bulk owns a fleet of 118 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.0 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 19 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Company's management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values; the strength of world economies; the stability of Europe and the Euro; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels; changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; potential liability from pending or future litigation; general domestic and international political conditions; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events; the availability of financing and refinancing; our ability to meet requirements for additional capital and financing to complete our newbuilding program and grow our business; the impact of the level of our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hire; risks associated with vessel construction; potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments; potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contacts

Company:

Nicolas Bornozis

Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris

President

Co ‐ Chief Financial Officers

Capital Link, Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.

New York, NY 10169

40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.

Tel. (212) 661‐7566

Maroussi 15124

E‐mail: starbulk@capitallink.com

Athens, Greece

www.capitallink.com

Email: info@starbulk.com

www.starbulk.com

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

2

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
09:25aSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces date for the release of third quarter and nine mo..
PU
09/12STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces resignation of mr. roger schmitz from its board o..
PU
08/12STAR BULK CARRIERS : Acquisition of own shares
PU
07/10STAR BULK CARRIERS : Update on number of outstanding shares
PU
07/09STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces results of its 2019 annual meeting of shareholder..
PU
06/26STAR BULK CARRIERS : Acquisition of own shares
PU
06/24STAR BULK CARRIERS : Acquisition of own shares
PU
05/22STAR BULK CARRIERS : Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march..
PU
05/17STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : quaterly earnings release
04/08STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces market maker agreement with pareto securities as
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 598 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 20,8 M
Debt 2019 1 317 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,5x
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
EV / Sales2019 3,85x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
Capitalization 985 M
Chart STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,00  $
Last Close Price 10,42  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petros Alexandros Pappas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamish Norton President
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Non-Executive Chairman
Nicos Rescos Chief Operating Officer
Simos Georgios Spyrou Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.14.00%985
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.46.88%4 698
SEASPAN CORPORATION44.57%2 436
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 900
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.10.46%1 101
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-24.78%1 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group