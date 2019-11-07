Star Bulk Carriers : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

STAR BULK ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS

ATHENS, GREECE, November 7, 2019 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Star Bulk's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553‐9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238‐ 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Star Bulk."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 27, 2019 by dialing 1(866) 331‐1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238‐0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 3128607#.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Star Bulk website (www.starbulk.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". Star Bulk owns a fleet of 118 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.0 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 19 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.