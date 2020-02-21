Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Star Bulk Carriers Corp.    SBLK   MHY8162K2046

STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

(SBLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Star Bulk Carriers : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:09pm EST
UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
ATHENS, GREECE, February 21, 2020 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Star Bulk') (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that the Company has 96,073,197 common shares issued and outstanding.

Disclaimer

Star Bulk Carriers Corporation published this content on 22 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
06:09pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Update on number of outstanding shares
PU
10:17aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Maersk Seeks Anchor; Canada's Rail Standoff; Garlic M..
DJ
02/14STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces date for the release of fourth quarter and twelve..
PU
02/14STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces date for the release of fourth quarter and twelve..
PU
01/23STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces changes to its board of directors
PU
2019STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019STAR BULK CARRIERS : Reports $5.8 million net profit for the third quarter 2019 ..
PU
2019STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces date for the release of third quarter and nine mo..
PU
2019STAR BULK CARRIERS : Announces resignation of mr. roger schmitz from its board o..
PU
2019STAR BULK CARRIERS : Acquisition of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 710 M
EBIT 2020 252 M
Net income 2020 201 M
Debt 2020 1 133 M
Yield 2020 9,22%
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 865 M
Chart STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,88  $
Last Close Price 9,03  $
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petros Alexandros Pappas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamish Norton President
Spyros Ioannis Capralos Non-Executive Chairman
Nicos Rescos Chief Operating Officer
Simos Georgios Spyrou Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-22.52%865
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-28.69%5 653
SEASPAN CORPORATION-19.14%2 473
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 758
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-8.82%1 042
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-4.31%945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group