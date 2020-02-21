Star Bulk Carriers : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
ATHENS, GREECE, February 21, 2020 - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Star Bulk') (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that the Company has 96,073,197 common shares issued and outstanding.
