Star Entertainment : 01 March 2019 - The Star Moves To Reduce Single-Use Plastics

1 MARCH 2019

THE STAR MOVES TO REDUCE SINGLE-USE PLASTICS

The Star Entertainment Group today announced a commitment to reduce single-use plastics across its 60 bars and restaurants, 7 hotels and corporate offices in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

As part of the Group's wider sustainability strategy, The Star is removing or replacing single-use plastics including straws, cutlery, and packaging over time in favour of sustainable paper, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified wood and biodegradable alternatives.

The initiative will filter out more than 7.5 million plastic straws from landfills and waterways each year, along with cutlery and other single-use plastic items.

The Star Entertainment Group's Managing Director and CEO, Matt Bekier, said the plastic reduction commitment was further demonstration of the organisation's ambition to develop and operate socially, environmentally and economically sustainable destinations.

"The Star's vision of becoming Australia's leading integrated resort company includes ensuring our current portfolio and future developments have positive impacts on the communities and cities in which we operate," he said.

"We are working closely with our teams and suppliers to source appropriate alternatives to reduce the volume of plastics entering landfills and our cities' waterways."

In February 2019, the first stage of the program phased out single-use plastic straws at The Star Sydney and Treasury Brisbane, while The Star Gold Coast is continuing to move from biodegradable to paper straws. The installation of plumbed still and sparkling water fountains aim to reduce single use plastic bottle use, while bio alternatives will replace plastic cups and alternatives to plastic food packaging are being tested.

"Our pledge to remove single-use plastics from hotels, restaurants and bars is another step in our sustainability journey; one that includes reducing our carbon emissions and water intensity while increasing recycling rates across our properties," Mr Bekier said.

The Star Entertainment Group is on track to achieve its 10-year target of a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2023. The Star has achieved several milestones across its properties supporting the company's sustainability targets, including:

• 17% carbon emission reduction per square meter at the close of FY18 (against base year FY2013) surpassing targets

• Implementation of 37 projects which have delivered over $2.7 million in cost savings, against a business as usual scenario and environmental saving such as energy and water since FY2015

• Installation of 'waterless woks' at The Star Sydney estimated to save 12,658 kL water per annum

• Donating nearly 14,000 kilograms of food to OzHarvest

• Donating over 2,631 kilograms of used soaps to the Soap Aid recycling program

• Donating over 8500 kilograms of linen, towels and bathrobes to local women's refuges and clothing charities

• Launching a sustainability engagement program to educate team members on our targets, and how to help achieve them

• Recycling of Nespresso packaging across all hotels

• Foundation member of City of Sydney's Sustainable Destination Partnership supporting the lift in industry standards

• Achieving a certified 5 Star Green Star Interiors Rating at its Sydney Corporate Head Office and a Green Star Performance Rating for The Star Sydney

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group is an ASX 100 listed company that owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane. The Star's portfolio, which also includes the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast, boasts seven hotels, around 60 restaurants and bars, and employs around 9,000 team members. The Star's vision, to become Australia's leading integrated resort company, is supported by a multibillion dollar commitment (in conjunction with our Hong Kong-based partners) to delivering world-class tourism and entertainment destinations to the cities in which we operate. These projects will expand The Star's assets to 12 hotels (including new brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Dorsett), approximately 130 restaurants and bars, and thousands of additional employees.

