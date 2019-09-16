Star Entertainment : 17 September 2019 - The Star Entertainment Group Among World's Most 'Diverse and Inclusive' Workplaces

MEDIA RELEASE

17 SEPTEMBER 2019

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AMONG TOP 25 'MOST DIVERSE AND INCLUSIVE' WORKPLACES

The Star has been acknowledged as one of the world's top companies for Diversity & Inclusion in a global assessment released today.

The Refinitiv 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Index had The Star placed second in Australia behind Woolworths and 25th on a worldwide basis.

"We're proud to be recognised as one of the most diverse and inclusive workplaces in Australia," said Kim Lee, The Star Entertainment Group's Chief People and Performance Officer.

"We pride ourselves on promoting and fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace and recognise the important contribution each of our 9,000 team members' unique perspective and background brings to The Star."

To create a welcoming environment for team members and guests, The Star Entertainment Group launched its Diversity and Inclusion program in 2014 focussing on four key areas of Gender, Multicultural, LGBTQI and Age.

Team members participate in a range of initiatives across each area that build more inclusive work, community and guest environments. During March 2019, the Group celebrated its inaugural 'Diversity and Inclusion Month' with a focus on the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, International Women's Day and Harmony Day.

An advocate for gender equality, The Star Entertainment Group is a founding member of Women in Gaming and Hospitality Australasia (WGH) and has facilitated the group's expansion across several cities in Australia and New Zealand. WGH is the only industry body in Australasia dedicated to empowering women working in, or looking to work in, the gaming industry.

The Star Entertainment Group is leading the way in the gaming industry, with 36 per cent female leadership representation across the company. The percentage of women general manager, senior manager and manager levels are higher at The Star than other organisations across the gaming industry, as reported in the 2017-18 Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Benchmark Report.

In March 2019, The Star celebrated its cultural diversity by rolling out language name badges for guest-facing team members. Collectively, team members are fluent in over 70 languages while more than two-thirds identify with ethnic and cultural groups other than Anglo-Celtic according to The Star's 2018 staff engagement survey.

The Star champions LGBTQI inclusion internally through the 'Spectrum' D&I working group, and externally via a portfolio of LGBTQI-related partnerships. This includes being a proud supporter and participant in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the last four years with around 340 team members marching in the parade, celebrating 'Wear It Purple Day' to recognise LGBTQI youth, being a Pride in Diversity member, and a 'Silver Employer' on the Australian Workplace Equality Index.

The Star also supports and engages mature age workers through self-paced online learning - providing an opportunity to upskill - and seminars and information sessions to assist in their transition into retirement. This includes advice on

