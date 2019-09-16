Star Entertainment : 17 September 2019 - The Star Entertainment Group Among World's Most 'Diverse and Inclusive' Workplaces

MEDIA RELEASE
17 SEPTEMBER 2019
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AMONG TOP 25 'MOST DIVERSE AND INCLUSIVE' WORKPLACES
The Star has been acknowledged as one of the world's top companies for Diversity & Inclusion in a global assessment released today.
The Refinitiv 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Index had The Star placed second in Australia behind Woolworths and 25th on a worldwide basis.
"We're proud to be recognised as one of the most diverse and inclusive workplaces in Australia," said Kim Lee, The Star Entertainment Group's Chief People and Performance Officer.
"We pride ourselves on promoting and fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace and recognise the important contribution each of our 9,000 team members' unique perspective and background brings to The Star."
To create a welcoming environment for team members and guests, The Star Entertainment Group launched its Diversity and Inclusion program in 2014 focussing on four key areas of Gender, Multicultural, LGBTQI and Age.
Team members participate in a range of initiatives across each area that build more inclusive work, community and guest environments. During March 2019, the Group celebrated its inaugural 'Diversity and Inclusion Month' with a focus on the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, International Women's Day and Harmony Day.
An advocate for gender equality, The Star Entertainment Group is a founding member of Women in Gaming and Hospitality Australasia (WGH) and has facilitated the group's expansion across several cities in Australia and New Zealand. WGH is the only industry body in Australasia dedicated to empowering women working in, or looking to work in, the gaming industry.
The Star Entertainment Group is leading the way in the gaming industry, with 36 per cent female leadership representation across the company. The percentage of women general manager, senior manager and manager levels are higher at The Star than other organisations across the gaming industry, as reported in the 2017-18 Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Benchmark Report.
In March 2019, The Star celebrated its cultural diversity by rolling out language name badges for guest-facing team members. Collectively, team members are fluent in over 70 languages while more than two-thirds identify with ethnic and cultural groups other than Anglo-Celtic according to The Star's 2018 staff engagement survey.
The Star champions LGBTQI inclusion internally through the 'Spectrum' D&I working group, and externally via a portfolio of LGBTQI-related partnerships. This includes being a proud supporter and participant in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras over the last four years with around 340 team members marching in the parade, celebrating 'Wear It Purple Day' to recognise LGBTQI youth, being a Pride in Diversity member, and a 'Silver Employer' on the Australian Workplace Equality Index.
The Star also supports and engages mature age workers through self-paced online learning - providing an opportunity to upskill - and seminars and information sessions to assist in their transition into retirement. This includes advice on
topics such as financial planning and legislative changes to pensions and superannuation and how they may affect entitlements.
Ms Lee added: "Our teams reflect not only the local communities and cities in which we operate, but also the 21 million visitors we welcome every year. By ensuring that diversity and inclusion is a central theme in our business ethos we have made significant strides in creating a safe and welcoming environment for our teams and guests.
"We accept that there is always work to be done, and are committed to building an even more welcoming, culturally rich and inclusive organisation as we move towards a significant expansion of our workforce in coming years."
Debra Walton, Chief Revenue Officer at Refinitiv, said: "Congratulations to the 2019 D&I Index Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive Organisations Globally. We are pleased to recognise The Star Entertainment Group's #25 ranking and their demonstrated commitment to Diversity and Inclusion across their organisation.
"We are proud that our D&I index is being used as a guide to help firms across the globe create a workforce of diverse teams. We are equally proud that the D&I Index continues to serve as key driver for investors and analysts seeking to identify the companies that are getting this right and helping them to make investment decisions that align with their values and the bottom line."
About The Star Entertainment Group
The Star Entertainment Group is an ASX 100 listed company that owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane. The Star's portfolio, which also includes the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast, boasts seven hotels, around 60 restaurants and bars, and employs around 9,000 team members. The Star's vision, to become Australia's leading integrated resort company, is supported by a multi-billion-dollar commitment (in conjunction with our Hong Kong-based partners) to delivering world-class tourism and entertainment destinations to the cities in which we operate. These projects will expand The Star's assets to 12 hotels (including new brands such as The Ritz- Carlton, Rosewood and Dorsett), approximately 130 restaurants and bars, and thousands of additional employees.
About the Refinitiv 2019 Diversity & Inclusion Index
Powered by Refinitiv's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, the Diversity and Inclusion Index is designed to measure the relative performance of companies against factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces. Since 2016, Refinitiv has identified an opportunity in the marketplace to rank companies based on a set of diversity and inclusion metrics. With over 150 content research analysts trained in collecting ESG data, we process numerous public information sources all for the same company with the aim of providing up-to-date, objective and comprehensive coverage. For over 7,000 listed companies, our analysts collect 400+ ESG measures. Of that data pool, 24 metrics develop the D&I scoring methodology. Each of these metrics reside in one of the four D&I 'pillars' - 'Diversity,' 'Inclusion,' 'People Development' and 'Controversies.'
The D&I Index helps financial professionals screen companies for long-term opportunities and risks in their investments, as well as empower gender lens investing strategies. We are committed to providing industry-leading ESG data to help investors make smarter investment decisions.
