Star Entertainment : 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

18 September 2019 Dear Shareholder I am pleased to invite you to The Star Entertainment Group Limited's ninth Annual General Meeting, which will be held at The Westin Brisbane, 111 Mary Street, Brisbane, Queensland on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11:00am (Queensland time) (the Meeting). The following pages contain details on the items of business to be considered at the Meeting, as well as explanatory notes and voting procedures. The business of the Meeting includes proposals for the re-election of Mr Gerard Bradley and Mr Richard Sheppard, who are both retiring in the normal course by rotation. At the Meeting, you will also have the opportunity to vote on: the adoption of the Remuneration Report; and

the grant of performance rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you may either lodge a direct vote or appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf at the Meeting. You can do this by: using the website of The Star Entertainment Group's Share Registry, www.linkmarketservices.com.au ; or

2019 Annual Report The Star Entertainment Group's Annual Report can be accessed online at www.starentertainmentgroup.com.au/annual-reports. I look forward to seeing you at the Meeting. Yours sincerely John O'Neill AO Chairman

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The ninth Annual General Meeting of The Star Entertainment Group Limited A.C.N. 149 629 023 (the Company) will be held at The Westin Brisbane, 111 Mary Street, Brisbane, Queensland on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 11:00am (Queensland time) (the Meeting). General Business Item 1 - Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. (Note: there is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports.) Ordinary Business Item 2 - Re-election of Mr Gerard Bradley as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That Mr Gerard Bradley, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. Item 3 - Re-election of Mr Richard Sheppard as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That Mr Richard Sheppard, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. Item 4 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Directors' Report) in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted. (Note: the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.) Item 5 - Grant of Performance Rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That approval be given to the grant of the number of performance rights determined based on the formula $2,900,000 divided by the Face Value of a performance right to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Matt Bekier, as a long term incentive under The Star Entertainment Group Limited Employee Performance Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting. Voting Exclusions - Items 4 & 5 For the purposes of the voting exclusions for Item 4 and Item 5, KMP means the key management personnel of the Company who (directly or indirectly) have authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company (including the Directors). The Remuneration Report identifies the key management personnel of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. A reference to the KMP in these voting exclusions includes their closely related parties. Their closely related parties are defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), and include certain members of their family, dependants and companies they control. If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy (or if the Chairman of the Meeting is appointed as your proxy by default), and you do not direct your proxy how to vote on an item, you will be expressly authorising the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise your proxy even if the item is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 4: by or on behalf of any KMP, details of whose remuneration is disclosed in the Remuneration Report (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); and

as proxy by any KMP as at the date of the Meeting, The Star Entertainment Group Limited Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 1

unless it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote: in accordance with the directions on the Voting Form; or

by the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with an express authorisation in the Voting Form to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. The Company will disregard any votes: cast in favour of Item 5 by or on behalf of Matt Bekier (being the only Director who is eligible to participate in The Star Entertainment Group Limited Employee Performance Plan) or his associates; and

by or on behalf of Matt Bekier (being the only Director who is eligible to participate in The Star Entertainment Group Limited Employee Performance Plan) or his associates; and cast on Item 5 as proxy by any KMP as at the date of the Meeting, unless it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote: in accordance with the directions on the Voting Form; or

by the Chairman of the Meeting, in accordance with an express authorisation in the Voting Form to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. Please refer to the Notes on Voting for further information on voting at the Meeting and the Explanatory Memorandum for further information on the proposed resolutions. By Order of the Board Paula Martin Company Secretary Dated: 18 September 2019 The Star Entertainment Group Limited Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 2

NOTES ON VOTING Entitlement to Attend the Meeting and Vote 1. For the purpose of the Meeting, voting shareholders will be taken to be those persons recorded in the Company's Register of Members as holding shares at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 22 October 2019. 2. Voting on each of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting will be conducted by poll. On a poll, shareholders have one vote for every fully paid ordinary share held (subject to the restrictions on voting referred to below). Voting Methods A shareholder entitled to vote may vote in one of three ways: by attending the Meeting and voting either in person or by attorney, or in the case of corporate shareholders, by corporate representative;

by lodging a direct vote, using the Voting Form, and lodging it with the Company's Share Registry or online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au ; or

To be effective, the Voting Form must be received by the Company at the Company's Share Registry address or facsimile number shown below, or lodged online at the website of the Company's Share Registry by 11:00am (Queensland time) on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 . The Voting Form must be signed in accordance with the instructions on the form. You will be taken to have signed your Voting Form if you lodge it online in accordance with the instructions on the website. A Voting Form accompanies this Notice of Meeting. For further instructions on voting, please refer to the Voting Form. Voting by Proxy A shareholder entitled to attend the Meeting and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies, who may be either an individual or a corporation. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder appointing two proxies must have at least two shares and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If a shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, then each proxy may exercise half of the votes. An additional Voting Form will be supplied by the Company's Share Registry on request. A shareholder or proxy that is a corporation and entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint an individual to act as its corporate representative to exercise its powers at the Meeting. Evidence of the appointment of a corporate representative must be in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act and be lodged with the Company before the Meeting or at the registration desk on the day of the Meeting. If the appointment of a corporate representative is signed under power of attorney, the power of attorney under which the appointment is signed, or a certified copy of that power of attorney, must accompany the appointment unless the power of attorney has previously been noted by the Company's Share Registry. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of all resolutions. Restrictions on Voting 11. Gambling legislation and certain government agreements in New South Wales and Queensland and Part 2 (Rules 83-87) of the Constitution of the Company contain provisions regulating the exercise of voting rights by persons with prohibited shareholding interests. The legislation and government agreements also set out the regulation of shareholding interests. The relevant Minister has the power to request information to determine whether a person has a prohibited shareholding interest. If a person fails to furnish these details within the time specified or, in the opinion of the Minister, the information is false or misleading, then the Minister can declare the voting rights of those shares suspended.

