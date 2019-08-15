Star Entertainment : Appendix 4E, Full Year Results Announcement & Accounts 0 08/15/2019 | 09:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement 16 August 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ACCOUNTS The Star Entertainment Group Limited (The Star Entertainment Group) provides the following documents in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A: Appendix 4E (Preliminary Final Report); Media Release; and Directors' Report and Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. Final Dividend The Directors have declared a final dividend of 10 cents per share, fully franked at the company tax rate of 30%, to be paid on 26 September 2019. The Record Date for the purpose of entitlement to the final dividend will be 22 August 2019. Dividend Reinvestment Plan The Star Entertainment Group's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate for the final dividend. There will be no discount and no underwriting applicable to the DRP. The price at which shares will be issued under the DRP for the final dividend is the daily volume weighted average market price of The Star Entertainment Group shares sold in the ordinary course of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange over a period of ten trading days beginning on the fourth trading day after the Record Date. Shareholders who may participate in the DRP are those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. To participate in the DRP for the final dividend, DRP elections must be received by The Star Entertainment Group's share registry (Link Market Services Limited) by the end of the business day following the Record Date (i.e. by 23 August 2019). Information regarding the DRP can be found on The Star Entertainment Group's website at www.starentertainmentgroup.com.au. STARENTERTAINME NTGROUP.CO M.AU T + 61 7 3228 0000 THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD ABN 85 149 629 023 Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 1. Results for announcement to the market (all comparisons to the year ended 30 June 2018) The Appendix 4E should be read in conjunction with The Star Entertainment Group Limited's audited Directors' Report and Financial Report lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 16 August 2019. Results in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards Current period % change $m Revenue from ordinary activities 2,158.1 3.6% Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members of the parent 198.0 33.7% Net profit after tax for the period attributable to members of the parent 198.0 33.7% Current Period Normalised 1 % change $m Revenue 3 2,160.5 (0.9%) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and 556.5 (2.0%) amortisation Depreciation and amortisation (205.8) 9.9% Earnings before interest and tax 350.7 (7.9%) Share of associates' profits (0.6) N.M. 5 Net interest expense (35.3) 2.9% Significant items (net of tax) 4 N/A - Income tax expense (91.1) (10.9%) Net profit after tax 223.7 (8.4%) Current Period Statutory 2 % change $m 2,158.1 3.6% 552.8 14.1% (205.8) 9.9% 347.0 16.8% (0.6) N.M. 5 (35.3) 2.9% (18.4) (49.9%) (94.7) 21.4% 198.0 33.7% Normalised results reflect the underlying performance of the business as they remove the inherent win rate volatility of the International VIP Rebate business. Until FY18, normalised results were adjusted using an average win rate of 1.35% on turnover and taxes. Commencing FY19, the Group also normalises commissions on revenue share programs with the impact on the prior year comparative being an increase in commissions of $20m. Normalised earnings exclude significant items. Statutory results disclose revenues and expenses at actual win rates and include significant items. % change is calculated using the restated revenue amounts disclosed in the FY19 financial statements following the adoption of AASB 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers at 1 July 2018. Refer to note 1 above for items impacting normalised % change. Significant items include restructuring and redundancy costs offset by the gain on disposal of land for first JV tower at The Star Gold Coast. Movement not meaningful. 2. Dividend information Year ended Half year ended 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Fully franked final dividend (amount per share) 10.0 cents 10.5 cents Record Date 22 August 2019 27 February 2019 Date Payable 26 September 2019 3 April 2019 Dividend reinvestment plan The key terms of The Star Entertainment Group Limited's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP ) in operation for the final dividend are: No discount is applicable to shares issued under the DRP. Shares issued under the DRP will rank equally in all respects with existing shares. No brokerage, commission or other transaction costs will be payable by participants on shares acquired under the DRP. The price at which shares are allocated under the DRP is the daily volume weighted average market price of The Star Entertainment Group Limited shares sold in the ordinary course of trading on the ASX over a period of 10 trading days beginning on (and including) the fourth trading day after the dividend record date. The last date for receipt of election notices for the dividend reinvestment plan is: 23 August 2019 3. Net tangible assets per share Current period Previous corresponding period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $2.05 $2.10 4. Supplementary comments Additional Appendix 4E disclosures and other significant information may be found in The Star Entertainment Group Limited's audited Directors' Report and audited Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, and the media release lodged with the ASX on 16 August 2019. 5. Independent auditor's report The Financial Report of The Star Entertainment Group Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019 has been audited by the Company's independent external auditor, Ernst & Young. A copy of the Independent Auditor's Report may be found on page 88 of the Financial Report. ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE Friday, 16 August 2019 THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (ASX:SGR) FY2019 RESULTS1 Highlights Solid domestic performance offset by VIP, impacted by market conditions

Capital plans on schedule and de-risked

de-risked Organisational restructure benefits underway, ~$40m annualised cost benefits to date

Growth strategy progressed, capex optimised for returns STATUTORY NORMALISED 2 Net Revenue 4 Vs pcp3 Vs pcp $2,158 m 3.6% $2,161 m (0.9%) EBITDA (before significant items5) $553 m 14.1% $557 m (2.0%) NPAT (before significant items) $216 m 17.1% $224 m (8.4%) Statutory NPAT $198 m 33.7% - - Total Dividends 20.5 cps 0.0% - - Solid domestic performance offset by VIP Domestic EBITDA up 5.4% with margin expansion (both Sydney and Queensland) EGM share gains in Qld and consolidation in Sydney. Tables growth driven by PGR International VIP Rebate normalised EBITDA down 35.6% impacted by market conditions - unique VIP visitation up 10% to record levels, lower spend per visit

Capital plans on schedule, de-risked

de-risked Queen's Wharf - ~60% under lump-sum contract in line with budget, further ~28% by end FY2020

Gold Coast - first JV tower construction commenced, second JV tower in presales stage Sydney - Sovereign Resort expansion and upgrade to complete 4Q FY2020

Restructure benefits underway

~$40m annualised run rate to date driven by centres of excellence

Customer and employee risk management strategies in place

Capital efficiency improved

Growth strategy through capital efficient investments with JV partners intact Capex optimised for returns - FY2020-21 plans down ~$125m (excluding JV contributions) versus prior guidance

Balance sheet supports investment plans - 1.9x gearing (Net Debt/ FY2019 statutory EBITDA), $1.7bn 6 committed debt facilities (average 5.3 years maturity)

committed debt facilities (average 5.3 years maturity) Final dividend of 10.0 cents per share fully franked. Total dividend of 20.5 cents per share fully franked This release should be read in conjunction with The Star Entertainment Group Limited's FY2019 Results Presentation and Directors' Report and Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019. Normalised results reflect the underlying performance of the business as they remove the inherent win rate volatility of the International VIP Rebate business. Normalised results are adjusted using an average win rate of 1.35% on actual turnover, taxes and revenue share commissions, unless otherwise stated, and are before significant items. Normalising for revenue share commissions commenced in 1H FY2019. Normalising for revenue share commissions results in an increase in commissions of $20m in FY2018. Prior comparable period. Net Revenue is after player rebates, commissions and promotional allowances following the adoption of AASB 15 from 1 July 2018. FY2018 comparatives have also been restated. Significant items relate to restructuring and redundancy costs offset by gain on disposal of land for first JV tower at The Star Gold Coast. As at July 2019. Page 1 of 4 Chairman John O'Neill AO said: "Over FY2019, the Group completed a further year executing its growth strategy, with major projects at Queen's Wharf Brisbane, The Star Gold Coast and The Star Sydney proceeding to plan. Record domestic revenues and earnings, reflecting continued positive reception by existing customers to recently delivered assets, have not offset declines in our International VIP Rebate business, which was impacted by weaker market conditions. "The Board has declared a final dividend of 10.0 cents per share (payout ratio of 92% of normalised 2H FY2019 NPAT), representing total dividends of 20.5 cents per share for FY2019 (payout ratio of 84% of normalised FY2019). This demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet and the confidence we have in our business." Group performance overview The Group reported growth of 14.1% in statutory EBITDA (before significant items) on pcp and 33.7% in statutory NPAT after significant items, supported by an actual win rate in the International VIP Rebate business in FY2019 higher than pcp. Statutory net revenue increased 3.6% on pcp. The Group reported record domestic results driven by solid domestic gaming revenue growth, supporting market share gains at the Gold Coast and Brisbane, and tables revenue growth of 4.0% on pcp. Private gaming room performance in both slots and tables continued to outpace main gaming floor growth. Domestic EBITDA margins expanded in FY2019 on pcp. The performance of the International VIP Rebate business was impacted by weaker market conditions - increased visitation was more than offset by declines in spend per visit. Operating costs were flat on pcp, reflecting domestic volume growth, higher wages and higher interim service levels for recently commissioned Gold Coast assets and the transition to Sovereign 1.5 in Sydney, offset by lower International VIP Rebate business volumes and continuing cost management. Depreciation and amortisation increases reflect newly commissioned assets and accelerated depreciation. Capital expenditure in FY2019 excluding joint venture contributions declined $157m to $320m, consistent with guidance. In addition, $105m was contributed to joint venture projects, largely relating to Queen's Wharf Brisbane and the first joint venture tower at the Gold Coast. Sydney Statutory gross EBITDA before significant items increased 7.6% on pcp, supported by a higher win rate in the International VIP Rebate business versus pcp. Statutory net revenue declined 0.5% on pcp. Sydney domestic performance was solid, with gaming revenue growth driving record domestic EBITDA and EBITDA margins. Slots revenue increased 3.4% on pcp (market share consolidated in FY2019 versus pcp), with table revenues up 4.0% on pcp supported by solid growth in private gaming rooms. Spend per customer in the International VIP Rebate business declined. Front money declines and unusually low turns reduced turnover, impacting Sydney's underlying performance. Normalised net revenue declined with normalised EBITDA down 5.7% on pcp (FY2018 up 27.9% on pcp). Operating expenses declined 2.9% on pcp, reflecting increased domestic volumes and higher wages offset by lower International VIP Rebate business volumes. Queensland (Gold Coast and Brisbane) Queensland reported statutory and normalised net revenue and EBITDA growth. All segments contributed to revenue growth. Statutory net revenue increased 10.5% on pcp, with statutory EBITDA before significant items up 23.5% on pcp, supported by a higher win rate in the International VIP Rebate business versus pcp. Normalised net revenue increased 5.2%, with normalised EBITDA up 5.9%. Domestic revenue and EBITDA growth in FY2019 reflected domestic gaming revenue growth driven by private gaming rooms. Electronic gaming market share increased in FY2019 at both Gold Coast and Brisbane, with tables revenue growth of 3.9% on pcp. Over FY2019, Gold Coast experienced increased domestic and International VIP Rebate business visitation, electronic gaming share gains, solid domestic tables volume growth, and International VIP Rebate business volumes up 20.1% on pcp. Operational improvements at Brisbane continued, with Page 2 of 4 share gains in electronic gaming and solid tables revenue growth driven largely by private gaming rooms. Operating expenses increased 4.9% on pcp, reflecting increased domestic and international volumes, higher wages and newly commissioned assets on the Gold Coast. Investment in higher initial service levels at the Gold Coast have moderated. International VIP Rebate business Performance in the International VIP Rebate business was mixed, with solid sales performance delivering 10% growth in unique visitation on pcp to record levels, offset by lower spend per customer. International Premium Mass turnover grew 19% on pcp. Front money decreased 7.1% on pcp to $4.4 bn and unusually low turns of 9.6 times (12.9 times in FY2018) resulted in turnover declining 30.7% on pcp to $42.4 bn. This impacted normalised International VIP Rebate business revenue, down 30.7% on pcp. Statutory International VIP Rebate business revenue declined at a lower rate of 17.6% on pcp assisted by a higher win rate (1.38% versus 1.16% in FY2018). As noted previously, normalisation includes normalisation of revenue share commissions to the average 1.35% win rate. Trading update and outlook for FY2020 Domestic revenue in early 1H FY2020 continues to reflect a cautious consumer environment but has improved from 2H FY2019 levels. International VIP Rebate business volumes in early FY2020 are up on pcp, though comparisons are difficult given the short time period. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Bekier said: "Priorities for management are clear, and remain focused on returns. Cost benefits from the organisational restructure are being delivered to plan, with approximately $40m annualised cost benefits achieved to date. Around 60% of total project costs for Queen's Wharf Brisbane are now under lump sum contracts, with a further approximately 28% to be contracted on lump sum terms expected by end FY2020. We remain committed to progressing The Ritz-Carlton JV tower development application, an investment that delivers significant benefits for the local community, and Sydney more broadly as a destination of choice for local and international tourists. The repurposing of Sydney's Sovereign 1.5 when the new Sovereign Resort is completed in 4Q FY2020 enables all premium domestic customer tiers to receive an upgrade to their private gaming room for no additional capital expenditure. This decision and other measures facilitates a $140m reduction in capital expenditure (including joint venture contributions) over FY2020-21. "The Group remains focused on executing our long-standing strategy of investing to drive visitation and earnings to our network of properties located in sought-after destinations. The expansion and upgrades of our properties are being executed to plan, through a partnership approach that enables capital-efficient and de-risked growth." For further information: Financial analysts Harry Theodore Tel: + 61 2 9657 8040 Chief Commercial Officer Danny Huang Tel: + 61 7 3306 8556 General Manager, Strategy and Investor Relations Media Peter Jenkins Tel: + 61 2 9657 9288 Head of Media Communications Page 3 of 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

