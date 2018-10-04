Star Entertainment : Casino Operator Star Seeks Bigger Slice of Chinese Market

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Star Entertainment Group Ltd. (SGR.AU) unveiled a refreshed brand for the Chinese market Thursday, the latest step in the casino company's effort to attract more Chinese tourists while avoiding the missteps of rivals.

Star's Chinese name has been reworked from its literal translation of "Star Harbour City" to a new brand that means "Millions of Stars," the company said.

The new brand also launched an account on popular Chinese messaging app WeChat as Star seeks to make its properties easier to navigate for Chinese visitors.

The Chinese market has been lucrative for overseas casinos, which previously sought to lure high rollers known as VIPs to their properties.

Advertising gambling, however, is illegal in mainland China and foreign casinos instead have focused their marketing efforts on other aspects of their resorts including shopping, dining and entertainment.

Despite that, authorities in China have periodically clamped down on foreign casinos. In late 2016, employees of Star's Australian rival Crown Resorts were arrested for gambling-related crimes in a matter that was widely watched in the global casino industry. The employees were sentenced to prison but have since been released.

VIP revenue at both Crown and Star fell after the arrests but has since recovered.

The Chinese regulations are "very clear and we understand the rules, and so we just focus on nongaming," Star Chief Executive Matt Bekier told a gathering of journalists at a hotel near the company's Sydney casino. "And the profitability of nongaming for us, it's an attractive business."

Star unveiled an expanded partnership with two Hong Kong investors earlier this year under which it could build up to five hotel and residential towers near its Gold Coast casino alone.

Other nongambling ventures include last year's purchase of a Sheraton hotel in the Gold Coast.

Star's shares were up 1% Thursday at 5.10 Australian dollars ($US3.61), but the stock is still down some 16% year to date.

