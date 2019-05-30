Log in
STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD

(EGP)
  Report  
Star Entertainment : Notification of Substantial Shareholding - NAB

05/30/2019 | 02:44am EDT

ASX Announcement

30 May 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Companies Announcements Platform

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

NOTIFICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING

As required under Listing Rule 3.19, The Star Entertainment Group Limited (the Company) gives notice that it has become aware that National Australia Bank Limited (A.C.N. 004 044 937) and its associated entities became a substantial shareholder of the Company on 24 May 2019, with relevant interests held totalling 46,573,645 ordinary shares, representing 5.077% of the voting power in the Company.

The Company's Constitution, as well as certain agreements entered into with Liquor and Gaming New South Wales and the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, contain restrictions prohibiting an individual from having a voting power of more than 10% in the Company. The Company may refuse to register any transfer of shares which would contravene these shareholding restrictions or require divestiture of the shares that cause an individual to exceed the shareholding restrictions.

STARENTERTAINME NTGROUP.CO M.AU T + 61 7 3228 0000

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD ABN 85 149 629 023

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:43:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 600 M
EBIT 2019 401 M
Net income 2019 263 M
Debt 2019 893 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
P/E ratio 2020 14,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 4 082 M
Chart STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Star Entertainment Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,50  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
Chad Barton Chief Financial Officer
John De Angelis Chief Information Officer
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD-2.41%2 829
SANDS CHINA LTD.4.20%38 061
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.71%26 523
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED32.74%13 134
WYNN MACAU LTD-2.09%11 271
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)18.73%10 381
