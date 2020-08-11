Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Star Micronics Co., Ltd.    7718   JP3399000003

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:04am EDT

August 11, 2020

Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast

With regard to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 previously stated as yet to be determined in "Notice Regarding Revisions to Business Forecasts" announced on May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") is making the following notification. In addition, at a Board of Directors' meeting held on August 11, 2020, the Company has resolved to amend the year-end dividends forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020, as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Business Forecasts for Full-year Fiscal 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Net Sales

Attributable to

Income

Income

Per Share

Owners of Parent

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous Forecasts: A

-

-

-

-

-

Revised Forecasts: B

41,000

650

700

100

2.83

Change: B-A

-

-

-

-

Change: B vs. A (%)

-

-

-

-

(For reference)

Results for the previous

fiscal year

60,651

5,817

6,161

4,053

113.72

(the year Ended

December 31, 2019)

2. Rationale

On May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS Group temporarily withdrew its earnings forecasts, and stated that its outlook was yet to be determined on account of the difficulties in reasonably estimating the degree of impact on the full-year results due to the spread of COVID-19. However, the Company has determined that it will announce its estimation based on information available at the present time.

The economic environment in which the Group operates has become one of extreme severity due to the stagnation of economic activities in the global economy resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As this situation continues, economic activities in countries around the world are resuming in incremental steps, although only a gradual recovery is projected.

Given such a situation, with the assumption that falling demand in the Group's key markets will continue throughout the current consolidated fiscal year, projections are for net sales and profit as above.

The exchange rates from the third quarter are premised on this outlook, and are set for 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 120 yen to the euro.

*Figures less than one million yen are rounded down. The results forecast is created based on the information available at the time of disclosure, and actual results may vary in accordance with a variety of factors, such as the timing of COVID-19 containment. In the event that there is a significant variation, the Company will promptly again amend its results forecast.

3. Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast

Annual Dividend

2Q end

Year-end

Full year

¥

¥

¥

Previous Forecast

32.00)

60.00)

(Announced

on

(Standard cash dividends 28.00)

(Standard cash dividends 56.00)

February 13, 2020)

(Commemorative dividends 4.00)

(Commemorative dividends 4.00)

Revised Forecast

28.00)

56.00)

(Standard cash dividends 28.00)

(Standard cash dividends 56.00)

(Commemorative dividends 0.00)

(Commemorative dividends 0.00)

Actual

Dividend

28.00)

for Fiscal 2020

(Standard cash dividends 28.00)

Actual

Dividend

28.00)

28.00)

56.00)

for Fiscal 2019

(Standard cash dividends 28.00)

(Standard cash dividends 28.00)

(Standard cash dividends 56.00)

4. Rationale

The Company positions the return and distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management priority. The Company intends to implement the basic policy while taking into consideration dividend on equity (DOE) and total consolidated payout ratio of at least 50% that includes the repurchase of own shares.

With the impact of the spread of COVID-19, and given the above earnings forecasts, we regret that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the Company will forgo payment of a four-yen commemorative dividend, and will set its year-end dividends at 28 yen. As a result, combined with the interim dividends of 28 yen, the annual dividends for the current fiscal year will amount to 56 yen.

5. Response to and status of COVID-19

The STAR MICRONICS Group undertakes various measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and other related parties as a priority. In addition to wearing of masks at each of its operating locations, the Group implemented such measures as the use of disinfectants and social distancing at employee cafeterias and meeting rooms.

The current status of each business segment is presented as follows.

Business

Region

Status

Segment

U.S.

All sales subsidiary employees are working from home except for those in charge of

shipping and receiving.

Europe

Sales subsidiary employees in the U.K. are working from home, with the exception

of those in charge of shipping and receiving, ordering, and management.

In connection with the Group's electronics manufacturing services, operations in

Special

China are to a certain extent taking place at reduced manpower levels due to

production adjustments. Production resumed in Malaysia in early May and in late

Products

Asia

June had returned to a normal level of operations. There are no difficulties with

parts procurement.

Sales subsidiary operations in Thailand are underway including telecommuting.

In addition to telecommuting, Tokyo sales subsidiary operations had been underway

Japan

at the Shizuoka head office, but from late June both telecommuting and operations

at the Tokyo office (Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo) have been taking place.

Approximately 50% of sales subsidiary employees had been telecommuting, but

U.S.

from late July the rate of those coming into the office had risen to approximately

75%.

Swiss sales subsidiary operations have been conducted on a restricted basis and

engineers, warehouse staff and others are reporting to work at the minimum extent

Europe

possible.

Germany and France sales subsidiaries are operating on a restricted basis, along with

the utilization of telecommuting.

The U.K. sales subsidiary is operating based on telecommuting.

Machine

Production adjustments are being made at the Group's Dalian factory in China

Tools

through furloughing in line with falling demand. The Group has not experienced

any particular problems with logistics or the procurement of parts.

Asia

The Group's sales subsidiary in Shanghai, China is operating as normal.

Production adjustments are being made at the Group's Nakhon Ratchasima factory

in Thailand through furloughing in line with falling demand. The Group has not

experienced any particular problems with logistics or the procurement of parts.

Sales subsidiary operations in Thailand are underway as usual.

In response to falling demand, the Kikugawa Plant adjusted production from April

Japan

to June, as had production subsidiaries, from April to August.

Sales office operations in Japan are operating as usual.

Precision

Japan

While the Group's Hokkaido Plant is capable of operating as normal, certain

Products

adjustments are being made to machinery operations to reflect reduced demand.

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:03:33 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
02:04aSTAR MICRONICS : Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year an..
PU
02:04aSTAR MICRONICS : Fiscal 2020 Second-quarter Consolidated Earnings Report（..
PU
02:04aSTAR MICRONICS : Financial Results for the FY2020 Second Quarter
PU
06/29STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23STAR MICRONICS : launches mC-Print POS printers with USB-C port and USB Power De..
AQ
04/14STAR MICRONICS : teams with Joe Coffee on receipt printing for mobile orders
AQ
04/13STAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of ..
PU
04/13STAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of ..
PU
04/02STAR MICRONICS : launches new CloudPRNT™ for WooCommerce update to facilit..
AQ
03/26STAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 000 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 1 200 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 44 887 M 424 M 423 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 549
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Star Micronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 500,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 272,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mamoru Sato President, CEO & Representative Director
Hajime Sato Chairman
Seigo Iwasaki Independent Outside Director
Hide Doko Independent Outside Director
Motoki Sugimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.-19.24%424
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD74.04%3 191
KENNAMETAL INC.-20.60%2 474
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD66.07%2 257
CONZZETA AG-21.28%2 054
DMG MORI CO., LTD.-29.59%1 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group