Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast

August 11, 2020

Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast

With regard to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 previously stated as yet to be determined in "Notice Regarding Revisions to Business Forecasts" announced on May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") is making the following notification. In addition, at a Board of Directors' meeting held on August 11, 2020, the Company has resolved to amend the year-end dividends forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020, as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Business Forecasts for Full-year Fiscal 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Net Sales Attributable to Income Income Per Share Owners of Parent (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous Forecasts: A - - - - - Revised Forecasts: B 41,000 650 700 100 2.83 Change: B-A - - - - Change: B vs. A (%) - - - - (For reference) Results for the previous fiscal year 60,651 5,817 6,161 4,053 113.72 (the year Ended December 31, 2019)

2. Rationale

On May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS Group temporarily withdrew its earnings forecasts, and stated that its outlook was yet to be determined on account of the difficulties in reasonably estimating the degree of impact on the full-year results due to the spread of COVID-19. However, the Company has determined that it will announce its estimation based on information available at the present time.

The economic environment in which the Group operates has become one of extreme severity due to the stagnation of economic activities in the global economy resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As this situation continues, economic activities in countries around the world are resuming in incremental steps, although only a gradual recovery is projected.

Given such a situation, with the assumption that falling demand in the Group's key markets will continue throughout the current consolidated fiscal year, projections are for net sales and profit as above.

The exchange rates from the third quarter are premised on this outlook, and are set for 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 120 yen to the euro.

*Figures less than one million yen are rounded down. The results forecast is created based on the information available at the time of disclosure, and actual results may vary in accordance with a variety of factors, such as the timing of COVID-19 containment. In the event that there is a significant variation, the Company will promptly again amend its results forecast.