Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast
0
08/11/2020 | 02:04am EDT
August 11, 2020
Notice Regarding Business Forecasts for the Full Fiscal Year and Revision to the Fiscal Year-End Dividend Forecast
With regard to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 previously stated as yet to be determined in "Notice Regarding Revisions to Business Forecasts" announced on May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") is making the following notification. In addition, at a Board of Directors' meeting held on August 11, 2020, the Company has resolved to amend the year-end dividends forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020, as follows.
1. Revision of Consolidated Business Forecasts for Full-year Fiscal 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Net Sales
Attributable to
Income
Income
Per Share
Owners of Parent
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Previous Forecasts: A
-
-
-
-
-
Revised Forecasts: B
41,000
650
700
100
2.83
Change: B-A
-
-
-
-
Change: B vs. A (%)
-
-
-
-
(For reference)
Results for the previous
fiscal year
60,651
5,817
6,161
4,053
113.72
(the year Ended
December 31, 2019)
2. Rationale
On May 14, 2020, STAR MICRONICS Group temporarily withdrew its earnings forecasts, and stated that its outlook was yet to be determined on account of the difficulties in reasonably estimating the degree of impact on the full-year results due to the spread of COVID-19. However, the Company has determined that it will announce its estimation based on information available at the present time.
The economic environment in which the Group operates has become one of extreme severity due to the stagnation of economic activities in the global economy resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As this situation continues, economic activities in countries around the world are resuming in incremental steps, although only a gradual recovery is projected.
Given such a situation, with the assumption that falling demand in the Group's key markets will continue throughout the current consolidated fiscal year, projections are for net sales and profit as above.
The exchange rates from the third quarter are premised on this outlook, and are set for 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 120 yen to the euro.
*Figures less than one million yen are rounded down. The results forecast is created based on the information available at the time of disclosure, and actual results may vary in accordance with a variety of factors, such as the timing of COVID-19 containment. In the event that there is a significant variation, the Company will promptly again amend its results forecast.
3. Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast
Annual Dividend
2Q end
Year-end
Full year
¥
¥
¥
Previous Forecast
32.00)
60.00)
(Announced
on
(Standard cash dividends 28.00)
(Standard cash dividends 56.00)
February 13, 2020)
(Commemorative dividends 4.00)
(Commemorative dividends 4.00)
Revised Forecast
28.00)
56.00)
(Standard cash dividends 28.00)
(Standard cash dividends 56.00)
(Commemorative dividends 0.00)
(Commemorative dividends 0.00)
Actual
Dividend
28.00)
for Fiscal 2020
(Standard cash dividends 28.00)
Actual
Dividend
28.00)
28.00)
56.00)
for Fiscal 2019
(Standard cash dividends 28.00)
(Standard cash dividends 28.00)
(Standard cash dividends 56.00)
4. Rationale
The Company positions the return and distribution of profits to shareholders as an important management priority. The Company intends to implement the basic policy while taking into consideration dividend on equity (DOE) and total consolidated payout ratio of at least 50% that includes the repurchase of own shares.
With the impact of the spread of COVID-19, and given the above earnings forecasts, we regret that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the Company will forgo payment of a four-yen commemorative dividend, and will set its year-end dividends at 28 yen. As a result, combined with the interim dividends of 28 yen, the annual dividends for the current fiscal year will amount to 56 yen.
5. Response to and status of COVID-19
The STAR MICRONICS Group undertakes various measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and other related parties as a priority. In addition to wearing of masks at each of its operating locations, the Group implemented such measures as the use of disinfectants and social distancing at employee cafeterias and meeting rooms.
The current status of each business segment is presented as follows.
Business
Region
Status
Segment
U.S.
・All sales subsidiary employees are working from home except for those in charge of
shipping and receiving.
Europe
・Sales subsidiary employees in the U.K. are working from home, with the exception
of those in charge of shipping and receiving, ordering, and management.
・In connection with the Group's electronics manufacturing services, operations in
Special
China are to a certain extent taking place at reduced manpower levels due to
production adjustments. Production resumed in Malaysia in early May and in late
Products
Asia
June had returned to a normal level of operations. There are no difficulties with
parts procurement.
・Sales subsidiary operations in Thailand are underway including telecommuting.
・In addition to telecommuting, Tokyo sales subsidiary operations had been underway
Japan
at the Shizuoka head office, but from late June both telecommuting and operations
at the Tokyo office (Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo) have been taking place.
・Approximately 50% of sales subsidiary employees had been telecommuting, but
U.S.
from late July the rate of those coming into the office had risen to approximately
75%.
・Swiss sales subsidiary operations have been conducted on a restricted basis and
engineers, warehouse staff and others are reporting to work at the minimum extent
Europe
possible.
・Germany and France sales subsidiaries are operating on a restricted basis, along with
the utilization of telecommuting.
・The U.K. sales subsidiary is operating based on telecommuting.
Machine
・Production adjustments are being made at the Group's Dalian factory in China
Tools
through furloughing in line with falling demand. The Group has not experienced
any particular problems with logistics or the procurement of parts.
Asia
・The Group's sales subsidiary in Shanghai, China is operating as normal.
・Production adjustments are being made at the Group's Nakhon Ratchasima factory
in Thailand through furloughing in line with falling demand. The Group has not
experienced any particular problems with logistics or the procurement of parts.
・Sales subsidiary operations in Thailand are underway as usual.
・In response to falling demand, the Kikugawa Plant adjusted production from April
Japan
to June, as had production subsidiaries, from April to August.
・Sales office operations in Japan are operating as usual.
Precision
Japan
・While the Group's Hokkaido Plant is capable of operating as normal, certain
Products
adjustments are being made to machinery operations to reflect reduced demand.
Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:03:33 UTC