Star Micronics : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options

April 13, 2020
Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options
STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the undetermined terms and conditions of Stock Acquisition Rights ("SARs") as Ordinary stock options to be issued to Executive Officer, Employees and Directors of our consolidated subsidiary companies of the Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 26, 2020 have been finalized today as follows:
-
The total number of SARs 1,380 units
-
Persons receiving allocation of SARs, the total number of recipients and the total number of recipients
|
|
Executive Officers
|
5 persons
|
410 units
|
|
Employees
|
15 persons
|
450 units
|
|
Directors of the consolidated subsidiary companies
|
8 persons
|
520 units
|
|
Total
|
28 persons
|
1,380 units
|
3.
|
Class and number of shares underlying the SARs
|
|
|
|
138,000 shares of the Company's common stock
|
|
|
4.
|
Total amount to be invested upon exercise of SARs
|
|
|
|
114,900 yen per unit (1,149 yen per share)
|
|
(Note)
For more details of SARs other than the above, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options" as announced on March 26, 2020.
Disclaimer
Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 08:32:02 UTC