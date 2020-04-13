Star Micronics : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options

April 13, 2020

Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the undetermined terms and conditions of Stock Acquisition Rights ("SARs") as Ordinary stock options to be issued to Executive Officer, Employees and Directors of our consolidated subsidiary companies of the Company resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 26, 2020 have been finalized today as follows:

The total number of SARs 1,380 units Persons receiving allocation of SARs, the total number of recipients and the total number of recipients

Executive Officers 5 persons 410 units Employees 15 persons 450 units Directors of the consolidated subsidiary companies 8 persons 520 units Total 28 persons 1,380 units 3. Class and number of shares underlying the SARs 138,000 shares of the Company's common stock 4. Total amount to be invested upon exercise of SARs 114,900 yen per unit (1,149 yen per share)

(Note)

For more details of SARs other than the above, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options" as announced on March 26, 2020.