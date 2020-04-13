Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Star Micronics Co., Ltd.    7718   JP3399000003

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Micronics : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 04:33am EDT

April 13, 2020

Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the undetermined terms and conditions of the Stock Acquisition Rights ("SARs") as the Stock Compensation-type stock options to be issued to the Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Executive Officers resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 26, 2020 have been finalized today as follows:

  1. The total number of SARs 599 units
  2. Persons receiving allocation of SARs and the total number of recipients

Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve

as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

3 persons

455 units

Executive Officers

5 persons

144 units

Total

8 persons

599 units

  1. Class and number of shares underlying the SARs 59,900 shares of the Company's common stock
  2. Amount to be paid-in upon exercise of SARs 86,600 yen per unit (866 yen per share)
    The above-mentioned amount shall be equal to the fair value of SARs using the Black-Scholes model as of the allocation date of SARs. The persons who have received an allocation of SARs shall offset the amount to be paid-in with monetary compensation receivable from the Company, in lieu of payment.

(Note)

For more details of SARs other than the above, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options to Directors" as announced on March 26, 2020.

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 08:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
04:33aSTAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of ..
PU
04:33aSTAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of ..
PU
04/02STAR MICRONICS : launches new CloudPRNT™ for WooCommerce update to facilit..
AQ
03/26STAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordina..
PU
03/26STAR MICRONICS : Notice regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock ..
PU
02/28STAR MICRONICS : introduces SteadyLAN for wired Ethernet service
AQ
02/13STAR MICRONICS : demonstrates its latest Tablet and Cloud POS Printing Solutions..
AQ
01/22STAR MICRONICS : offers connectivity solution for cabled LAN connection for POS
AQ
01/14STAR MICRONICS : launches SteadyLAN™ to provide unique cabled LAN connecti..
AQ
2019STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 52 950 M
EBIT 2020 3 650 M
Net income 2020 2 700 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 37 787 M
Chart STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Star Micronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 500,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 072,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mamoru Sato President, CEO & Representative Director
Hajime Sato Chairman
Seigo Iwasaki Independent Outside Director
Hide Doko Independent Outside Director
Motoki Sugimoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.3.28%349
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD1.90%2 763
KENNAMETAL INC.-36.30%1 948
CONZZETA AG-28.20%1 777
OSG CORPORATION0.38%1 221
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD0.30%1 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group