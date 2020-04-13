Star Micronics : Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

April 13, 2020

Notice regarding Determination of Certain Terms of Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the undetermined terms and conditions of the Stock Acquisition Rights ("SARs") as the Stock Compensation-type stock options to be issued to the Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Executive Officers resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 26, 2020 have been finalized today as follows:

The total number of SARs 599 units Persons receiving allocation of SARs and the total number of recipients

Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 3 persons 455 units Executive Officers 5 persons 144 units Total 8 persons 599 units

Class and number of shares underlying the SARs 59,900 shares of the Company's common stock Amount to be paid-in upon exercise of SARs 86,600 yen per unit (866 yen per share)

The above-mentioned amount shall be equal to the fair value of SARs using the Black-Scholes model as of the allocation date of SARs. The persons who have received an allocation of SARs shall offset the amount to be paid-in with monetary compensation receivable from the Company, in lieu of payment.

(Note)

For more details of SARs other than the above, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Compensation-type Stock Options to Directors" as announced on March 26, 2020.