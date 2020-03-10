Log in
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Star Navigation Announces Correction to Press Release Announcing Private Placement, and Debt Conversion

03/10/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") announces a correction to its press release entitled " Star Navigation Announces Partial Revocation Order, Private Placement, and Debt Conversion " issued today (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated that the warrant exercise price for the Debt Conversion Units and the Private Placement Units was $0.02 and $0.035 respectively.

The correct warrant exercise price for both the Debt Conversion Units and the Private Placement Units is $0.05.

This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS ®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ / STAR-LSAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars' subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc., is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company's MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM ™ and STAR-LSAMM ™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

Certain statements contained in this Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management or board are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many other factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact Mr. Peter Clausi, Interim CEO at 1 416 890 1232 or peter.clausi@star-navigation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53337


© Newsfilecorp 2020
