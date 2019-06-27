Log in
STARA PLANINA HOLD AD

Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales June 2019

06/27/2019 | 04:56am EDT
Forecast sales June 2019

27.06.2019

Stara Planina Hold announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the financial results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on May 2019 and projected sales for June 2019. Letter.

Consolidated sales for the first five months of 2019 show an decrease of 0.66% compared to the beginning of 2018.

Expected sales for the 1H2019 will be 3.24% lower than the same period of 2018.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 08:54:08 UTC
