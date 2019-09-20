Log in
STARA PLANINA HOLD AD

(5SR)
Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales September 2019

0
09/20/2019 | 09:42am EDT
Forecast sales September 2019

20.09.2019

Stara Planina Hold announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the financial results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on August 2019 and projected sales for September 2019. Letter.

Consolidated sales at the end of August 2019 show a decrease of 5.19% compared to sales from the beginning of 2018.

At the end of September we expect sales to reach BGN 173.0 million, 5.19% lower than the same period of 2018.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 13:41:04 UTC
