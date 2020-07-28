Stara Planina Hold : 1H 2020 Financial Report

The First half of 2020 Financial Report of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.

The profit of Stara Planina Hold Plc in the first half of the year reached BGN 5006 thousand, a quarter lower than the same period last year.

The first half of 2020 shows lower than projected results. Preliminary summaries indicate that the results are comparable to published expectations. Consolidated sales for 1H 2020 being 16.7% lower than sales in the same period in 2019 and 6.8% below the business plan. We expect net sales revenues to reach BGN 102.2 million in the first half of the year.

We expect sales for FY 2020 to reach over BGN 194.2 million, down 13.5% compared to FY 2019 sales. The decreased results are related to the effect of Covid-19.