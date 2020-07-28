Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Stara Planina Hold Plc    5SR   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(5SR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 07/22
4.5 BGN   0.00%
09:41aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2020 Financial Report
PU
07/23STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales July 2020
PU
06/24STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales June 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : 1H 2020 Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:41am EDT
1H 2020 Financial Report

28.07.2020

The First half of 2020 Financial Report of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.

Documents:
Financial Report
Explanatory Notes

Through the interim report:

The profit of Stara Planina Hold Plc in the first half of the year reached BGN 5006 thousand, a quarter lower than the same period last year.

The first half of 2020 shows lower than projected results. Preliminary summaries indicate that the results are comparable to published expectations. Consolidated sales for 1H 2020 being 16.7% lower than sales in the same period in 2019 and 6.8% below the business plan. We expect net sales revenues to reach BGN 102.2 million in the first half of the year.

We expect sales for FY 2020 to reach over BGN 194.2 million, down 13.5% compared to FY 2019 sales. The decreased results are related to the effect of Covid-19.

Consolidated half-year sales incl. updated forecast for 2020 (BGN million)


Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
09:41aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2020 Financial Report
PU
07/23STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales July 2020
PU
06/24STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales June 2020
PU
05/28STARA PLANINA HOLD : 1Q 2020 Consolidated Financial Notification
PU
05/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales May 2020
PU
05/20STARA PLANINA HOLD : Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/29STARA PLANINA HOLD : 1Q 2020 Financial Notification
PU
04/29STARA PLANINA HOLD : 2019 Annual Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales April 2020
PU
03/26STARA PLANINA HOLD : General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 225 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2019 6,75 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net cash 2019 29,0 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 437
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Nikolay Petrov Mitankin Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC-5.46%56
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)2.76%45 849
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.71%24 502
HAL TRUST-17.58%11 648
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-4.05%11 059
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.94%7 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group