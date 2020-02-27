Log in
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(5SR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/26
5.35 BGN   0.00%
12:43pSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 4Q 2019 Consolidated Financial Notification
PU
02/24STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales February 2020
PU
01/28STARA PLANINA HOLD : 2020 corporate events calendar
PU
Stara Planina Hold : 4Q 2019 Consolidated Financial Notification

02/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST
4Q 2019 Consolidated Financial Notification

27.02.2020

4Q 2019 Consolidated Financial Notification of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.

Through the explanatory notes:

Sales in 2019 reached BGN 224.4 million against an expected BGN 222 million. The decrease, compared to the peak 2018 is 7.5%. The decline in sales is the result of the already outlined framework for the crisis in the industrial production of the leading EU economies. At the beginning of 2020, we see a deepening of pessimism related not so much to the expected epidemic but to the panic caused by that expectation. These negative processes also affect the financial results of the group, which recorded a decline of nearly 13% in 2019 and a decline in consolidated net profit of 10%. This may affect future dividend payments to the parent company.

Document:
Financial Report

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:03:09 UTC
