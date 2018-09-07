[07.09.2018] STARAMBA SE: Successful extension of the long-standing cooperation with KONAMI for PRO EVOLTUTION SOCCER 2019

07th September 2018

STARAMBA SE (XETRA: 99SC) has scanned further top European football clubs for the Japanese gaming software publisher KONAMI. In August 2018 alone, almost 100 new lifelike 3D avatars were produced with the players of the Scottish Premiership clubs, Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow, as well as the Bundesliga club FC Schalke 04. The avatars of the teams compete against each other in KONAMI's most successful video game, PRO EVOLTUTION SOCCER (PES), and are characterized by an unequalled realistic graphic representation of the football players. KONAMI has intentionally chosen STARAMBA for these assignments for years in order to stand out from the competition from the USA in the most beautiful minor matter of the world with the outstanding quality of the avatars in 4K-HDR. The football video game, which will be available for PlayStation and XBox in addition to a PC version, will appear annually in various localizations in Japan and Asia as well as Europe and North America.

'Following the signing of the cooperation agreement with FC Bayern Munich, the expansion of our long-term cooperation with KONAMI on one of the best-selling video game franchises is further proof of the trust that top international football has in STARAMBA's expertise. The more than 100 million copies of the video game series sold on consoles worldwide by April 2018 and the 150 million downloads for PES 2018 Mobile in August 2018 underline the importance of the order for STARAMBA,' says Christian Daudert, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of STARAMBA SE.

The contracts represent a six-figure sales contribution for STARAMBA. The copyrights remain in the company, so that the added value of the 3D avatars can be extended to additional applications.