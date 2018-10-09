STARAMBA : STARAMBA SE hosts Chilean business delegation as representative of German high-tech industry

DGAP-News: Staramba SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STARAMBA SE STARAMBA SE hosts Chilean business delegation as representative of German high-tech industry



09.10.2018 / 16:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STARAMBA SE STARAMBA SE hosts Chilean business delegation as representative of German high-tech industry

Berlin, 09. October 2018

STARAMBA SE (XETRA: 99SC) was selected by the German Chamber of Foreign Trade to host a high-ranking Chilean business delegation at the company's headquarters in Berlin on October 10, 2018.

As a pioneer in virtual reality (VR) and first mover in innovative 3D scanning technology, STARAMBA SE will meet with high-ranking representatives from the Chilean economy and present the innovative range of products and services around the unique VR network STARAMBA.spaces. STARAMBA represents the high-tech location Germany as host for a delegation of several members from the South American state. Among other things, the talks will focus on future cooperation between the two countries.

"We are very proud to have been selected by the Chamber of Foreign Trade as a representative of the German high-tech location. We regard this as proof of our innovative VR technology and its constantly increasing degree of popularity. Above all, we look forward to a lively and enriching exchange with our Chilean guests. Of course, we are also curious to see how our future project STARAMBA.spaces will be received during our visit and would be delighted if we can deepen and intensify the dialogue with Chilean companies in the future," says Christian Daudert, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of STARAMBA SE.



Staramba SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market



About Staramba SE

The Staramba SE from Berlin (XETRA: 99SC) is a virtual reality (VR) pioneer with unique hardware and software expertise. The flagship project is the development of the world's first social VR network with lifelike avatars STARAMBA.spaces: a new virtual world in which fans can interact up close with international stars from sport, music and entertainment. Photorealistic avatars that do not exist in any other platform and the integration of social media channels make STARAMBA.spaces a unique VR experience. With STARAMBA.token, the company issues its own crypto currency for the platform. It serves as ingame currency and for simplified billing of licenses in STARAMBA.spaces. The VR pioneer has also built the world's most comprehensive database of photorealistic 3D models of top international stars, which are sold via its own online shop. These include footballers from top teams such as the DFB-Elf, FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid or superstars of the NFL and WWE. Another business area is the 3D-INSTAGRAPH(R) photogrammetry scanner developed by Staramba. This enables certified partners to scan consumers and generate photorealistic 3D avatars for a wide variety of applications. The use of such avatars will substantially change the economy in the future. Staramba SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on current experience, estimates and projections of the management and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Staramba to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Staramba does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.



For further information, please contact: Staramba SE; Marc Heydrich, Investor Relations; Aroser Allee 66; 13407 Berlin; Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0; Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1; E-Mail: heydrich@staramba.com; www.staramba.com

