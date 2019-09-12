Log in
Staramba SE: Appointment of Markus Peuler as Managing Director and dismissal of Christian Daudert as Managing Director for good cause

0
09/12/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Staramba SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Staramba SE: Appointment of Markus Peuler as Managing Director and dismissal of Christian Daudert as Managing Director for good cause

12-Sep-2019 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Staramba SE: Appointment of Markus Peuler as Managing Director and dismissal of Christian Daudert as Managing Director for good cause

Berlin, 12 September 2019

The Board of Directors of STARAMBA SE (XETRA: 99SC) has appointed Mr. Markus Peuler as managing director of the company with effect as of 16 September 2019 by resolution dated today. Markus Peuler was previously a member of the Board of Directors - first as CFO and then as CEO - of mybet Holding SE. He has more than fifteen years of experience in the digital market. With his many years of expertise, Mr. Peuler will push forward the further development and growth of STARAMBA SE. Furthermore, Mr. Christian Daudert was dismissed from his position as Managing Director for good cause with immediate effect by resolution also passed today. Mr. Daudert will remain member of the Board of Directors.

Contact:
STARAMBA SE
Marc Heydrich
Investor Relations
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
T: +49 30 403 680 140
F: +49 30 403 680 141
heydrich@staramba.com
www.staramba.com

Disclaimer:
This publication and the information contained herein only serve information purposes and do not constitute a securities prospect and neither contain an offer to sell securities of Staramba SE nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed, published or transferred - be it directly or indirectly - in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia. In the United States of America, securities may only be sold or offered for sale or purchase in the United States of America with prior registration under the provisions of the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or without prior registration, only on the basis of a derogation. The shares of Staramba SE are not and will not be registered under the provisions of the U. S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan and will not be offered or sold in these countries. The dissemination of this announcement may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries; persons who obtain documents or other information mentioned herein should inform themselves of these restrictions and observe them. Failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of these countries.

12-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1
E-mail: heydrich@staramba.com
Internet: www.staramba.com/
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 872989

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

872989  12-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=872989&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
