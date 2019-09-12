DGAP-Ad-hoc: Staramba SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Staramba SE: Appointment of Markus Peuler as Managing Director and dismissal of Christian Daudert as Managing Director for good cause



12-Sep-2019 / 20:22 CET/CEST

Berlin, 12 September 2019 The Board of Directors of STARAMBA SE (XETRA: 99SC) has appointed Mr. Markus Peuler as managing director of the company with effect as of 16 September 2019 by resolution dated today. Markus Peuler was previously a member of the Board of Directors - first as CFO and then as CEO - of mybet Holding SE. He has more than fifteen years of experience in the digital market. With his many years of expertise, Mr. Peuler will push forward the further development and growth of STARAMBA SE. Furthermore, Mr. Christian Daudert was dismissed from his position as Managing Director for good cause with immediate effect by resolution also passed today. Mr. Daudert will remain member of the Board of Directors.



