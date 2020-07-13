Luckin Coffee ousts chairman Lu, names Guo as CEO

July 13 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc has ousted
co-founder and chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu and replaced him
with Jinyi Guo, who will also be the chief executive officer,
the embattled coffee chain disclosed on Monday.
Guo was previously the acting CEO of the company.
The move to replace Lu comes just weeks after Luckin said he
would stay on as chairman after a proposal to oust him, stemming
from an internal fraud investigation, failed to get board
approval.
Earlier this month, the China-based coffee chain wound up an
internal probe into fake annual sales of about $300 million,
following which several of its directors proposed the ousting of
Lu.
Fortunes of Luckin, which directly competes with U.S.
coffeehouse Starbucks, have nosedived since the probe
was disclosed in April, with the Nasdaq suspending trading in
its shares in June.
Lu, the controlling shareholder of Luckin, is also the
founder of auto-rental firm Car Inc and Chinese ride-hailing
firm Ucar Inc.
The company said it removed four directors from its board,
including Lu, and named two new directors after an extraordinary
general meeting of shareholders on July 5 and a board meeting
the following week.
