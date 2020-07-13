Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/13 05:29:25 pm
73.6 USD   -0.93%
05:26pLuckin Coffee ousts chairman Lu, names Guo as CEO
RE
03:28pLuckin Coffee ousts chairman Lu, names Guo as CEO
RE
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luckin Coffee ousts chairman Lu, names Guo as CEO

07/13/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

July 13 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc has ousted co-founder and chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu and replaced him with Jinyi Guo, who will also be the chief executive officer, the embattled coffee chain disclosed on Monday.

Guo was previously the acting CEO of the company.

The move to replace Lu comes just weeks after Luckin said he would stay on as chairman after a proposal to oust him, stemming from an internal fraud investigation, failed to get board approval.

Earlier this month, the China-based coffee chain wound up an internal probe into fake annual sales of about $300 million, following which several of its directors proposed the ousting of Lu.

Fortunes of Luckin, which directly competes with U.S. coffeehouse Starbucks, have nosedived since the probe was disclosed in April, with the Nasdaq suspending trading in its shares in June.

Lu, the controlling shareholder of Luckin, is also the founder of auto-rental firm Car Inc and Chinese ride-hailing firm Ucar Inc. The company said it removed four directors from its board, including Lu, and named two new directors after an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on July 5 and a board meeting the following week. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -22.04% 2.9 Delayed Quote.-90.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.18.33%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.21% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
UCAR 0.00% 9.95 Real-time Quote.-34.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 244 M - -
Net income 2020 747 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 115x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 86 778 M 86 778 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 346 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 80,83 $
Last Close Price 74,29 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-15.50%86 778
COMPASS GROUP PLC-41.01%25 148
SODEXO-40.86%10 294
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-33.87%9 363
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-34.77%3 079
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.40.62%2 883
