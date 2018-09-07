Starbucks : A thunderous crescendo to open the Milan Roastery

Story by Jennifer Warnick, photos by Josh Trujillo, Luanne Dietz and Pete Kiehart

MILAN - There's a saying in Italy: 'Sposa bagnata, sposa fortunata.'

It's an omen uttered before gatherings and celebrations of all kinds that means, essentially, 'If it rains on the bride, it's good luck for the marriage.'

In this case, good luck will abound for the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan. The plans for Thursday night's opening celebration were up-ended by thunder and lightning storms, but the festivities roared on undeterred until the rain passed. Friday morning, the Roastery opens its doors to welcome all customers.

Instead of gathering outdoors in the Piazza Cordusio for an evening of live performances by the world-renowned Milanese opera house La Scala, hundreds of guests crowded inside the Milan Roastery for drinks, food from Princi Bakery, an all-Pavarotti soundtrack and a staircase performance from 'The Barber of Seville.'

The Milan Roastery is the first Starbucks in Italy and the third Roastery in the world, after Seattle, which opened in 2014, and Shanghai, which opened in 2017. It's located in a historic former post office in Palazzo delle Poste, a bustling city square in the heart of Milan.

Orchestra equipment is covered with plastic as thunderstorms roll through the city, changing up the plan for the opening celebration of Starbucks Reserve Roastery. The first part of the celebration took place indoors, and the party moved outside once the rain passed.

Starbucks partners pour drinks during the opening celebration for the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan on Thursday evening.

'I'm really sorry about the rain, but this is what we are accustomed to in Seattle,' said Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus of Starbucks, to the crowd at the Milan Roastery opening celebration. 'This truly is a dream come true.'

Starbucks roasters and guests listen to Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus of Starbucks, during the opening celebration of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan.

Howard Schultz greets visitors behind the main bar of the Milan Roastery at the opening celebration Thursday night.

Starbucks chairman emeritus Howard Schultz applauds with his wife, Sheri, as baritone Paolo Ingrasciotta from world-renowned opera house La Scala performs 'Cavatina di Figaro,' from The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini, on the staircase of the Milan Roastery.

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks chief executive officer, speaks with guests during the opening celebration of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan.

Liz Muller, chief design officer of Starbucks, poses for photos during the opening celebration for the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan.

Friends, family and colleagues of Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus of Starbucks, watch a video tribute to the former ceo in Palazzo della Poste, a bustling city square along the stylish Piazza Cordusio in Milan. he piazza was closed for the opening festivities of the Milan Roastery Thursday evening.

Howard Schultz stands with his wife, Sheri, and son, Jordan, during opening celebration for the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan. Thunderstorms moved opening celebration guests from the planned outdoor celebration in the piazza into the Roastery for the first part of the evening.

For more information on this story, contact Starbucks Press