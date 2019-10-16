Starbucks : Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Conference Call

Introduces Realigned Operating Segment Reporting Structure and Statement of Earnings Reclassifications

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. PT. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day Thursday, November 28, 2019.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, Starbucks realigned its operating segment reporting structure to better reflect the cumulative effect of the company’s streamlining efforts. Specifically, the previous China/Asia Pacific (“CAP”) segment and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) segment have been combined into one International segment. The company will continue to provide supplemental information on its two lead growth markets, the U.S. and China, in its quarterly earnings news releases in accordance with its “Growth at Scale” agenda.

Concurrently, results of Siren Retail, a non-reportable operating segment consisting of Starbucks ReserveTM Roastery & Tasting Rooms, Starbucks Reserve brand and Princi operations, which was previously included within Corporate and Other, is now reported within the Americas and International segments based on the geographical location of the operations. Starbucks has also changed the classification of certain costs, including reclassification of company-operated store occupancy costs from cost of sales to store operating expenses.

There is no impact to consolidated net revenues, consolidated operating income, or net earnings per share as a result of these changes.

Restated GAAP and non-GAAP quarterly financial information for FY18 and FY19 (through fiscal Q3) can be found on the company’s website under Supplemental Financial Data.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005907/en/