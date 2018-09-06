Starbucks Arrives in Milan, Italy: Reserve Roastery Experience Honors Italian Espresso Culture, Design and Craft

Today, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) celebrates the opening of its first
store in Italy and the most beautiful Starbucks in the world: the
Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan. The highly anticipated Milan
Roastery is the crown jewel of Starbucks global retail footprint – a
place where Italian customers can come to discover the art and science
of coffee in a breath-taking environment that is both an homage to the
city of Milan and a celebration of everything Starbucks has learned
about coffee in its 47-year history. Following a grand opening
celebration this evening, the Roastery will open its doors to all
customers tomorrow morning, September 7, at 9 a.m. CET.
“During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of
community I found in the city’s espresso bars – the moments of human
connection that passed so freely and genuinely between baristas and
their customers. The opening of the Milan Roastery is the story of
Starbucks coming full circle,” said Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus of
Starbucks. “Everything we have experienced, since that first moment of
inspiration 35 years ago to now being a daily part of millions of
people’s lives around the world, we bring with great respect to
Italy. On behalf of the 350,000 partners who wear the green apron and
millions before them, I am so proud and humbled to bring our Italian
customers an experience that is the very best of Starbucks.”
Starbucks arrival in Italy – the company’s 78th global market
– is unlike any other market opening in its history. Milan marks the
first time Starbucks has established its retail presence in a new
country with the Roastery format, of which only two others exist in the
world: the Seattle Roastery, which opened in 2014, and the Roastery in
Shanghai, which debuted in 2017. Standing at 2,300 square meters (25,000
square feet), the Milan Roastery is in Milan’s Palazzo della Poste on
the Piazza Cordusio – only streets away from iconic landmarks such as
the Duomo di Milano, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Teatro alla Scala.
Starbucks opened its first store in Europe 20 years ago in London. Since
then, it has grown in partnership with strategic licensees to more than
3,100 stores in 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The introduction of the company-operated Reserve Roastery in Milan
reinforces the company’s investment in its premium brand as part of its
overall growth strategy, which also serves as a pipeline of retail and
product innovation for its core stores around the world. Following the
opening of the Roastery, Starbucks will bring additional cafés to Milan
with licensed partner Percassi beginning late 2018. These stores will
reflect the unique coffee culture of the Italian market, while also
offering Starbucks iconic beverage and food offerings.
“We have taken our time to ensure our entry into Italy is done
thoughtfully and respectfully,” said Kevin Johnson, chief executive
officer, Starbucks. “The introduction of our Roastery and premium
Reserve brand will set the stage for the long-term development of our
core store portfolio with our world-class licensee partner, Percassi.”
Designed for The Italian Customer
At the Milan Roastery, heritage and innovation take center stage against
a backdrop of stunning design and immersive discovery. As customers
enter the building, they are met with a jaw-dropping view that spans
every aspect of the Roastery experience. Vibrant colors reflective of
the Italian fashion and design community greet each person, and over the
course of the day, the space transforms from the light filtering through
the glass ceiling.
At the heart of the environment is a fully functioning Scolari coffee
roaster, manufactured just miles outside of the center of Milan. To the
right, customers will find the main bar, where classic espresso
beverages mingle with cutting-edge coffee innovation. The wood-fronted
bar features fluting, which echoes a motif found in Italian architecture
throughout history, and is topped with marble sourced from the
world-famous quarries of Tuscany. Upstairs on the mezzanine, customers
can discover ArriviamoTM Bar – where mixologists are on hand
to create specialty cocktails behind a 10-meter-long (30 feet) marble
bar carved from a single block of Calacatta Macchia Vecchia. And
finally, to the left, customers will see upon entering a PrinciTM
Bakery, complete with a wood-fired oven, built brick by brick, onsite by
hand using a crew of masons and artisans.
“We have spent the past year living and breathing the city of Milan,
working closely with dozens of local artisans to bring to life our most
beautiful retail experience that engages each one of our customers’
senses – sight, sound, touch, smell, and of course, taste,” said Liz
Muller, chief design officer, Starbucks. “From the palladiana flooring
that was chiseled by hand to the bright green clackerboard made by
Italian craftsman Solari, everything you see in the Roastery is
intentional, offering moments of discovery and transparency.”
Throughout the Roastery, the physical retail environment is complemented
by an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience, encouraging
customers to use their mobile device to uncover more about Starbucks
Reserve® coffees, the roasting process and the company. The centerpiece
of the AR experience is a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall visual
representation of Starbucks history and its coffee – engraved in brass
by local craftsmen, burnished to an ombre finish and backlit to bring
warmth to the story.
Outside on the building’s terrace, customers can enjoy the full range of
Roastery coffees, cocktails and cuisine in a distinctly European
environment – that of a street-side café. Also adorning the Roastery’s
portico is a striking statue of a siren – the symbol of Starbucks
steeped in classical lore – completely hand-carved in Carrara marble by
Tuscan sculptor Giovanni Balderi.
Coffee from Around the World Roasted, Brewed and Packaged in Milan
At the heart of Starbucks premium Reserve brand are the rare and exotic
high-quality Arabica coffees, ethically sourced from more than 30
countries around the world. Each coffee is handpicked by a team of
Starbucks coffee quality experts, offering both unique taste profiles
and stories from the regions where they were grown.
These coffees are brought to life by seven highly skilled roasters who
have spent nearly a year training in Starbucks roasting plants around
the world, immersing in Starbucks 47 years of experience and leadership
in coffee roasting. They apply their craft daily in the Milan Roastery,
which is the first place in Europe where Starbucks unique, small-lot
Reserve coffee will be roasted. The Roastery provides customers
unprecedented visibility to all aspects of the roasting process, with a
360-degree walk-around view of the manufacturing site. This transparency
into the science and craft starts with green coffee being poured out of
burlap sacks, continues through the roaster and sweeping cooling trays,
and reaches a dramatic crescendo as the 6.5-meter-high (22 feet) bronze
cask unfolds like a blooming flower, allowing a glimpse inside of the
de-gassing chamber – a natural part of the roasting process. From there,
coffee whizzes overhead through copper pipes directly to silos at the
coffee bars, where customers can enjoy a fresh cup of Reserve coffee, or
to the in-house pack line to be packaged for distribution in Starbucks
stores across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The coffee bar will serve as the stage where hundreds of baristas will
handcraft a menu of more than 115 beverages across multiple brewing
methods: ModBar® Pour Over, Chemex, Coffee Press, Siphon,
Espresso, Cold Brew and the proprietary CloverTM
Brewed coffee. The main bar will also feature a first-for-Starbucks
affogato station, where ice cream is hand-crafted, made-to-order, using
a unique and theatrical liquid nitrogen finish to create the perfect ice
cream to be paired with a delicious shot of espresso.
And for customers wishing to take a piece of the Roastery experience
home, is the Scooping Bar, where guests purchase specially packaged,
freshly roasted coffee beans from Starbucks Reserve coffees, including
some that are exclusive to the Milan Roastery. The display of coffee in
bins and scooping silos and the grocery scales and paper packaging are
evocative of the experience of buying dry goods by the gram, freshly
packaged.
Showcasing the Best of Milan Baker Rocco Princi
In 2016, Starbucks announced a strategic partnership with Italian baker
Rocco Princi, making his artisanal, freshly baked food the exclusive
pairing to the company’s premium Reserve brand. Following the
introduction of Princi food to the Seattle and Shanghai Roasteries last
year, Princi is now available in the first Reserve store located in
Starbucks headquarters in addition to the first standalone U.S. Princi
store that opened this summer in Seattle.
The Princi Bakery in the Milan Roastery is anchored by a wood-fired oven
made using an ancient technique, with a unique method of radiating heat
using fire, creating Rocco Princi’s ultimate tool for making bread the
way it’s meant to be done. The facing is a rough-cut Porfido Giallo,
sourced nearby in the Lombardy region. In this area guests can also see
the dough being made from the finest flour and water, a view of the
whole process that is similar to the coffee journey on display elsewhere
in the Roastery. Items baked in the Princi Bakery will be available both
here and throughout the Roastery for customers looking to pair their
coffee with the perfect bite – be it savory or sweet.
“Over the past few years with Starbucks, I’ve had the incredible
privilege to share the flavors and passion of the Milanese people with
customers in the U.S. and in China. I’m now grateful to return the same
hospitality as I join the people of Milan in welcoming Starbucks to
Italy,” said Rocco Princi, founder of Princi Bakeries.
Taking a Page from the Italians, Aperitivo Debuts at Arriviamo
Inspired by the Italian aperitivo – social cocktails paired with small
delicacies in the early evening hours – the Milan Roastery will be the
first Starbucks location to feature an Arriviamo Bar. Located on the
mezzanine at the top of a sweeping staircase, Arriviamo is a destination
for a carefully crafted cocktail or special coffee service.
At Arriviamo, a team of mixologists create beverages from a bespoke menu
that draws on both the Italian palate and Starbucks coffee heritage.
From classic Italian favorites such as the Spritz and Negroni to
cold-brewed coffee cocktails that infuse flavor and craft, customers can
witness a whole new theatre of experience that is both distinctive from
and complementary to the bars on the main Roastery floor. In addition to
serving aperitivo in the evening, customers can also enjoy coffee on the
mezzanine – all while observing the Roastery and manufacturing
experience from a new vantage point up above.
Creating Opportunity for Milanese Youth
In preparation for opening, nearly 300 new careers began earlier this
year as the Roastery hired on its inaugural team of partners (employees)
– spanning barista and mixology positions, coffee roasters and
manufacturers, and Princi bakers. Partners underwent minimum three
months’ intensive training and will continue to see investments in
learning and development as they grow their careers with Starbucks.
Starbucks also brings its award-winning Apprenticeship Program to Milan
at opening. Starbucks is already offering apprenticeships to baristas
and mixologists, with six apprentices already enrolled. Each
apprenticeship is a three-year program, through which partners receive
260 hours of off-the-job, sector-specific training to develop their
talent and equip them for lasting, rewarding careers. As Starbucks grows
in Italy, it will continue to invest in programs to advance meaningful
careers for its partners.
Beyond its own doors, Starbucks will also focus on creating educational
and career opportunity for youth across Milan. The Starbucks Foundation
is partnering with the Fondazione Don Gino Rigoldi to create a bespoke
program to support young people from disadvantaged areas of Milan who
are at risk of marginalization and face significant barriers into
employment. Simultaneously, The Starbucks Foundation is supporting
programs in partnership with La Scala Academy, focused on scholarships,
employability training and community engagement that offer students
greater access to education and employment.
“Core to our business is creating positive social impact in the
communities we serve around the world,” said Vivek Varma, president of
The Starbucks Foundation. “We established The Starbucks Foundation more
than 20 years ago to advance this mission, and with these initial
investments in Italy, we aim to create new opportunity for youth in
Milan while also laying a foundation for longer-term commitments to the
Italian market.”
Opening Celebration
To mark the occasion, Starbucks partnered with the Comune di Milano and
La Scala Academy to create a theatrical production that brings the
stories of Mr. Schultz and Starbucks to life through a combination of
film, live opera and orchestral performances. The event, with the
patronage of Comune di Milano, will culminate in the Roastery being
presented as a tribute to the city of Milan. Footage for media purposes
will be shared online on Starbucks Newsroom in the coming days.
