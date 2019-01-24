Starbucks : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations

By Julie Jargon

Starbucks Corp. boosted sales at U.S. cafes around the end of the year, beating expectations for the second consecutive quarter.

The coffee giant on Thursday posted same-stores sales growth of 4% in its home U.S. market during the first quarter of its fiscal year. Traffic was flat, an improvement from a fall in visits during the final quarter of its past fiscal year.

Overall, revenue and earnings also beat expectations, and shares rose 2% in after-hours trading.

The improved results follow a fiscal fourth quarter in which Starbucks posted progress in every operating metric it tracks, including sales. It is a sign that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's focus on operations is beginning to pay off.

Mr. Johnson, who took over from longtime leader Howard Schultz nearly two years ago, has taken a more analytical approach to managing Starbucks by doubling down on the chain's coffee shops and scaling back some of his predecessor's ambitions. He has turned over most of the company's consumer products business to Nestlé SA, gotten Starbucks out of tea retailing and curbed plans to build about 1,000 luxury coffee shops under the Reserve brand.

Starbucks is working to improve customer service in its U.S. cafes, rolling out delivery across the country and developing healthier beverages.

Same-store sales in China, the other major market Starbucks is focused on, rose 1% in the quarter. Same-store sales increased 4% globally, beating analyst expectations for 2.9% growth.

The Seattle-based company posted a profit of $760.6 million, or 61 cents a share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30 compared with $2.25 billion, or $1.57 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Starbucks earned a profit of 75 cents a share, a 15% increase from a year before. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 64 cents a share, or 65 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Starbucks raised its guidance for adjusted earnings per share to reflect certain income-tax items -- to between $2.68 and $2.73, from between $2.61 and $2.66 -- and reaffirmed its 2019 revenue growth projection of 5% to 7%.

