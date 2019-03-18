Starbucks : Celebrates Global Milestone with 30,000th Store

Today Starbucks celebrated its 30,000th store – opened in
Shenzhen, China – marking a significant global milestone for the
company. The 30,000th store, the Starbucks Reserve® Shenzhen
Bay Mix City location, is a tribute to the company’s coffee leadership
around the world.
“The opening of Starbucks 30,000th store is a proud moment
for all Starbucks partners,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo
Starbucks Coffee Company. “Over the past 48 years we have worked to
build a different kind of company based on a mission grounded in the
human experience, the world’s finest coffees, and a constant of pursuit
of doing good. Starbucks now serves more than 100 million customer
occasions across 78 markets around the world. It all started with our
first store in Seattle, Washington, and today we celebrate the 30,000th
store that just opened in Shenzhen, China.”
As an industry leader in global retail development, Starbucks drives net
new store growth of 6% to 7% annually, including a variety of different
formats that elevate the customer experience focused on high-quality
Arabica coffee and handcrafted beverages, and meaningful community
engagements. A few notable new stores for Starbucks include:
Throughout its growth, Starbucks has remained true to its mission –
to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup and one
neighborhood at a time. This achievement continues the
company’s commitment to elevate the Starbucks
Experience for customers around the world.
