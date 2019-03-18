Starbucks : Celebrates Global Milestone with 30,000th Store

Milestone store opening highlights continued momentum in Starbucks global growth agenda

Today Starbucks celebrated its 30,000th store – opened in Shenzhen, China – marking a significant global milestone for the company. The 30,000th store, the Starbucks Reserve® Shenzhen Bay Mix City location, is a tribute to the company’s coffee leadership around the world.

“The opening of Starbucks 30,000th store is a proud moment for all Starbucks partners,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo Starbucks Coffee Company. “Over the past 48 years we have worked to build a different kind of company based on a mission grounded in the human experience, the world’s finest coffees, and a constant of pursuit of doing good. Starbucks now serves more than 100 million customer occasions across 78 markets around the world. It all started with our first store in Seattle, Washington, and today we celebrate the 30,000th store that just opened in Shenzhen, China.”

As an industry leader in global retail development, Starbucks drives net new store growth of 6% to 7% annually, including a variety of different formats that elevate the customer experience focused on high-quality Arabica coffee and handcrafted beverages, and meaningful community engagements. A few notable new stores for Starbucks include:

Throughout its growth, Starbucks has remained true to its mission – to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time. This achievement continues the company’s commitment to elevate the Starbucks Experience for customers around the world.

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 25,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.

