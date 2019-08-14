Log in
STARBUCKS CORPORATION

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : China's Luckin posts big quarterly loss, costs to overtake Starbucks weigh

08/14/2019 | 06:37am EDT
A cup of 'Luckin Coffee,' coffee is displayed during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss in its first results as a public company, as it aggressively invests to overtake Starbucks Corp this year as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in China.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which have gained about 44% from its May IPO price, fell 6.5% to $22.95 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Luckin has gone toe-to-toe with Starbucks since it opened its doors early last year and Wednesday's results highlight the Chinese company's high cash-burn rate to offer cut-price alternatives.

Luckin's operating expenses surged 244% in the second quarter, as it opened 593 new stores taking its total to 2,963, about 1,000 fewer than Starbucks.

Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened to 1.21 billion yuan ($172.5 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from 1.13 billion yuan, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Luckin lost 48 cents per share, bigger than analysts' average estimate of 43 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue surged more than seven-fold to 909.1 million yuan.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between 1.35 billion yuan ($192.4 million) and 1.45 billion yuan ($206.7 million).

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $229.4 million, based on three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCKIN COFFEE INC - ADR -0.16% 24.55 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.81% 96.63 Delayed Quote.47.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 444 M
EBIT 2019 4 482 M
Net income 2019 3 584 M
Debt 2019 8 409 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 33,4x
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,69x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 95,86  $
Last Close Price 96,63  $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION47.38%115 666
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.24%39 225
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)18.90%39 225
SODEXO11.69%16 303
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.20.83%14 880
WHITBREAD-7.95%6 771
