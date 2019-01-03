Log in
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Starbucks : Chinese coffee startup Luckin plans to open 2,500 stores this year

01/03/2019 | 07:38am CET
FILE PHOTO: A deliveryman leaves a Luckin Coffee store with a takeout box for online sales in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks Corp as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world's second-biggest economy, the company said on Thursday.

At a presentation in Beijing, Luckin said it was targeting a total of over 4,500 stores by the end of 2019, which would take it past Starbucks, which has long dominated China's coffee scene and has over 3,600 stores in the country.

Luckin, backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and China International Capital Corp Ltd, has expanded rapidly, opening over 2,000 locations in the last year and gaining a valuation of $2.2 billion after raising $200 million in a funding round last month.

The firm's chief executive, Qian Zhiya, told Reuters last year that Luckin aimed to outnumber Seattle-headquartered Starbucks in China.

Reuters previously reported that Luckin, which has propelled its growth with discounting and focusing on delivery, was also in early-stage talks with investment banks about an overseas initial public offering.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Starbucks Corporation, London Coffee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.12% 64.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 129 M
EBIT 2019 4 478 M
Net income 2019 3 303 M
Debt 2019 5 473 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,96
P/E ratio 2020 21,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 79 795 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.00%79 795
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.91%33 394
SODEXO-1.21%15 164
DARDEN RESTAURANTS0.00%12 394
WHITBREAD0.48%10 731
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 033
