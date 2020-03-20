Log in
Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Starbucks : Closes Most Stores in U.S. Except Drive Thru, Delivery

03/20/2020 | 08:00pm EDT

By Heather Haddon

Starbucks Corp. says it will close the majority of company-owned cafes in the U.S. as the coronavirus increasingly upends the coffee giant's operations.

The Seattle-based chain said that it will begin to close its 8,870 U.S. stores Saturday, shifting to delivery and drive-through only service. Some cafes serving hospitals will remain open, and its licenses will decide on their own operations, the company said.

Starbucks had closed dine-in service but left it cafes open for pickup. Company baristas had increasingly protested still having to interact with the public, and some had planned a boycott Monday.

"Our cafes in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus," said Rossann Williams, president of the U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

Starbucks said they would pay workers for 30 days whether they reported to their posts or not.

Write to Heather Haddon at Heather.Haddon@WSJ.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -5.50% 58.03 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
