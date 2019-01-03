Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 02:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: A deliveryman leaves a Luckin Coffee store with a takeout box for online sales in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coffee startup Luckin is aiming to open 2,500 new stores this year and overtake Starbucks Corp as the largest coffee chain by number of outlets in the world's second-biggest economy, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which only officially launched its business at the start of last year, has expanded at breakneck speed, propelled by a focus on technology, delivery, and heavy discounting even at the cost of mounting losses.

"What we want at the moment is scale and speed," Luckin's chief marketing officer, Yang Fei, told reporters on Thursday at a presentation in Beijing.

"There's no point talking about profit," he said, adding that subsidies to lure in more users would be an important part of the firm's strategy for the next few years.

Luckin said it was targeting a total of more than 4,500 stores by the end of 2019, which would take it past Seattle-based Starbucks that has long dominated China's coffee scene and has over 3,600 stores in the country.

Luckin's caffeine-fuelled expansion is in stark contrast to Starbucks, which opened its first China store in 1999 and has spent two decades reaching its current store count.

The U.S. chain, which spearheaded the growth of a coffee culture in China, started to see competition rise from smaller peers over the last 18 months, though Luckin has stood out as the most aggressive competitor.

But Luckin's rise has not come cheaply.

The firm recorded a loss of 800 million yuan ($116.34 million) last year, which its chief marketing officer said was in line with expectations as it pushed to expand.

Luckin, backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and China International Capital Corp Ltd, opened more than 2,000 locations in the last year, gaining a valuation of $2.2 billion after raising $200 million in a funding round last month.

The firm's chief executive, Qian Zhiya, told Reuters last year that Luckin aimed to outnumber Starbucks in China.

Reuters previously reported that Luckin was also in early-stage talks with investment banks about an overseas initial public offering. The firm, however, declined to answer questions about IPO plans on Thursday.

($1 = 6.8764 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

By Pei Li and Adam Jourdan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.12% 64.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
02:53aSTARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year
RE
02:30aSTARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year
RE
2018STARBUCKS 2018 : The year in pictures
PU
2018NESTLE : stockpiling in UK ahead of Brexit, CEO tells FAZ
RE
2018A CUP OF COFFEE, A LIFE SAVED : Barista's Army vet husband to give customer kidn..
PU
2018STARBUCKS : Reserve Roastery New York offers experiential experience
AQ
2018STARBUCKS : Reserve Roastery New York open for business
AQ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Tumbles Nearly 500 Points To Enter Correction Territory ..
DJ
2018STARBUCKS : Reserve Roastery begins its unique New York state of grind
PU
2018STARBUCKS : sales growth to be steady despite UberEats deal, plans for China exp..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 129 M
EBIT 2019 4 478 M
Net income 2019 3 303 M
Debt 2019 5 473 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,96
P/E ratio 2020 21,58
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 79 795 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 68,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.00%79 795
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.91%33 394
SODEXO-1.21%15 164
DARDEN RESTAURANTS0.00%12 394
WHITBREAD0.48%10 731
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.