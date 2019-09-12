Log in
STARBUCKS : Form3
PU
07:14pPhilippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Starbucks : Form3

09/12/2019

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Mahe Isabel

9/11/2019

STARBUCKS CORP [SBUX]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

2401 UTAH AVENUE SOUTH

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SEATTLE, WA 98134

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

No Securities Beneficially Owned

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of attorney attached to this filing.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Mahe Isabel

2401 UTAH AVENUE SOUTH

X

SEATTLE, WA 98134

Signatures

/s/ Joshua M. Westerman, attorney-in-fact for Isabel Mahe

9/12/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FOR EXECUTING FORMS 3, 4, AND 5

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Rachel A. Gonzalez Sophie Hager Hume, and Joshua M. Westerman or any of them, as his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 3, Statements of Change of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4 and Annual Statements of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete the execution of any such Form 3, 4 or 5 and the timely filing of such form with the SEC and any required stock exchange, stock market or similar authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of or legally required by the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in his or her discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary and proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and power herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorney-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming nor is Starbucks Corporation assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

This Power of Attorney shall supersede and revoke any Power of Attorney previously executed with respect to executing Forms 3, 4 and 5 and shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5, unless earlier revoked in writing delivered to the general counsel of Starbucks Corporation.

Dated this 28th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Isabel Ge Mahe

Name Printed Isabel Ge Mahe

Disclaimer

Starbucks Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 00:11:00 UTC
