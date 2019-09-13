Starbucks : FormS-3ASR 0 09/13/2019 | 06:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2019 Registration No. 333- SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Starbucks Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Washington 91-1325671 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 2401 Utah Avenue South Seattle, Washington 98134 (206) 447-1575 (Address and telephone number of principal executive offices, including zip code) Rachel A. Gonzalez, Esq. (executive vice president, general counsel and secretary) Starbucks Corporation 2401 Utah Avenue South Seattle, Washington 98134 (206) 447-1575 (Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copy to: David Lopez, Esq. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP One Liberty Plaza New York, New York 10006 (212) 225-2000 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ¨ Table of Contents If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. x If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ¨ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. x If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934. Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standard provided pursuant to section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933. ¨ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Amount to Proposed Maximum Amount of Title of Securities to be Registered Aggregate be Registered Offering Price Registration Fee Debt Securities (1) (1) (1) An indeterminate amount of securities to be offered from time to time at indeterminate prices is being registered pursuant to this registration statement. The Registrant is deferring payment of the registration fee pursuant to Rule 456(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 and is omitting this information in reliance on Rule 456(b) and Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933. The registrant is filing this registration statement to replace its registration statement No. 333-213645, which is expiring pursuant to Rule 415(a)(5). In accordance with Rule 415(a)(6), effectiveness of this Registration Statement will be deemed to terminate the expiring registration statement. Table of Contents PROSPECTUS Starbucks Corporation Debt Securities This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission using a "shelf" registration process. This means: we may offer and sell debt securities from time to time;

we will provide a prospectus supplement each time we offer and issue the securities; and

the applicable prospectus supplement will provide specific information about the terms of the securities offered under it and also may add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement before you invest. Investing in the securities involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 1. The securities offered by this prospectus may be offered directly, through agents designated from time to time by us, or to or through underwriters or dealers. If any agents or underwriters are involved in the sale of any of the securities offered by this prospectus, their names, and any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement between or among them, will be set forth, or will be calculable from the information set forth, in the applicable prospectus supplement. None of the securities offered by this prospectus may be sold without delivery of the applicable prospectus supplement describing the method and terms of the offering of those securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is September 13, 2019 Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page About this Prospectus 1 The Company 1 Risk Factors 1 Forward-Looking Statements 1 Use of Proceeds 2 Description of Debt Securities 2 Legal Matters 8 Experts 8 Where You Can Find More Information 8 Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference 8 Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a "shelf" registration statement that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. By using a shelf registration statement, we may sell the securities described in this prospectus from time to time and in one or more offerings. Each time we sell securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement to this prospectus that contains specific information about the terms of the offering and of the securities being offered. Each prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. Before purchasing any securities, you should carefully read both this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement and any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf, together with the documents we have incorporated by reference in this prospectus described under the heading "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" and the additional information described under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information." You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, in the accompanying prospectus supplement, and in any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement and any free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have subsequently changed. References in this prospectus to "Starbucks," "we," "us" and "our" are to Starbucks Corporation, a Washington corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries unless the context otherwise provides. THE COMPANY Starbucks is the premier roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating in 80 markets. We purchase and roast high-quality coffees that we sell, along with handcrafted coffee, tea and other beverages and a variety of high-quality food items, through company-operated stores. We also sell a variety of coffee and tea products and license our trademarks through other channels such as licensed stores, grocery and foodservice accounts. In addition to our flagship Starbucks Coffee brand, we sell goods and services under the following brands: Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi. Our objective is to maintain Starbucks standing as one of the most recognized and respected brands in the world. To achieve this, we are continuing the disciplined expansion of our global store base, adding stores in both existing, developed markets such as the United States, and in newer, higher growth markets such as China, as well as optimizing the mix of company-operated and licensed stores around the world. In addition, by leveraging the experience gained through our traditional store model, we continue to offer consumers new coffee and other products in a variety of forms, across new categories, diverse channels and alternative store formats. We also believe our Starbucks Global Social Impact strategy, commitments related to ethically sourcing high-quality coffee, contributing positively to the communities we do business in, and being an employer of choice are contributors to our objective. We were incorporated in the State of Washington in 1985. Our principal executive offices are located at 2401 Utah Avenue South, Seattle, Washington 98134. Our telephone number is (206) 447-1575. RISK FACTORS Investment in any securities offered pursuant to this prospectus involves risks. You should carefully consider the risk factors incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, as updated by our subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act, and the risk factors and other information contained in the applicable prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus before acquiring any of such securities. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement and the information incorporated by reference in this prospectus include "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "seeks" or words of similar

