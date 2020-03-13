Starbucks : Invests $130 Million to Build New Roasting Facility in China

By Justina Lee



Starbucks Corp. will invest approximately $130 million in a new roasting facility in China.

The facility, which will be its largest manufacturing investment outside of the U.S. and its first in Asia, will incorporate a roasting plant, a warehouse and a distribution center, it said Friday.

The plant will help Starbucks strengthen its market position in the specialty coffee industry in China, where it aims to have 6,000 stores by 2022.

The facility is expected to open in 2022.

Starbucks currently operates six roasting facilities, one of which is in Amsterdam to support the European market, while the rest are in the U.S., it said.

