Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Starbucks : Italian consumer group files complaint over Starbucks prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:53pm CEST
Alembics are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian consumer group Codacons has filed a complaint with the national competition watchdog accusing Starbucks of overcharging customers at its first cafeteria in the country.

The world's biggest coffee chain is making its first foray into the home of espresso coffee by opening an upmarket roastery in a central Milan square.

Customers walking into the converted post office now housing the lavishly decorated cafe will pay 1.80 euros (1.6 pounds) for an espresso, almost twice the normal market price.

Codacons also said Starbucks' price tag of 4.50 euros for a cappuccino compared with the average Milan price of 1.30 euros.

"These above market prices can cause a damage to Italian consumers who want to have the experience of a coffee at Starbucks," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have asked the antitrust (authority) to verify the correctness of Starbucks' commercial practice in its first Milanese store," it added.

Starbucks Global President of Retail John Culver told Reuters the roastery prices reflected "the premium experience" the venue offered.

Starbucks' model offering customers seating space and premium coffee drinks is a novelty for Italians, who are used to drinking their several espresso cups per day while standing at a bar counter.

Starbucks had no immediate comment.

A spokeswoman for Italy's antitrust authority said it would assess the complaint when it had received it.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
07:53pSTARBUCKS : Italian consumer group files complaint over Starbucks prices
RE
01:12pSTARBUCKS : Former Starbucks SVP of Corporate Responsibility Joins Chatham Unive..
AQ
06:48aSTARBUCKS' : Italian dream comes true, but it is not cheap
RE
06:16aSTARBUCKS : After 25,000 Stores in 78 Countries, Starbucks Turns to Italy
DJ
06:12aSTARBUCKS : 10 things to know about the Milan Roastery
PU
06:12aSTARBUCKS COMES TO ITALY : An opera verismo in seven acts
PU
06:01aSTARBUCKS ARRIVES IN MILAN, ITALY : Reserve Roastery Experience Honors Italian E..
BU
02:16aROCHELLE RILEY : State Rep. LaTanya Garrett's bill to dissuade reporting false c..
AQ
09/05STARBUCKS : A conversation with Liz Muller, designer of the Starbucks Milan Roas..
PU
09/05STARBUCKS : Howard Schultz to young entrepreneurs: 'It can happen for you'
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:38aMONTHLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : August 2018 
08:24aStocks Looking To Bounce Back (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:32aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Futures Attempt Rebound 
05:29aMY TOP 10 STOCKS FOR THE NEXT 10 YEA : Part 2 
03:09aItalian Starbucks 'roastery' to debut 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 712 M
EBIT 2018 4 365 M
Net income 2018 4 343 M
Debt 2018 5 849 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 16,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,34
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 72 568 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.34%72 217
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.09%34 025
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-4.71%26 643
SODEXO-20.05%15 848
DARDEN RESTAURANTS23.80%14 550
WHITBREAD17.78%11 096
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.