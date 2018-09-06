Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Starbucks' : Italian dream comes true, but it is not cheap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:04am CEST
An employee prepares a liquid nitrogen ice cream inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, will realise its chairman's dream on Friday when it opens an upmarket roastery and cafe in Milan, but the test will be to convince coffee-obsessed Italians to pay more for their daily espresso.

The store will be the Seattle-based giant's first foray into the Italian market, the world's fourth-largest consumer of coffee, and comes 35 years after chairman emeritus Howard Schultz visited the country and was inspired to set up his own cafe chain.

The venue features a green industrial-scale roaster, marble counters, brass engravings - and a price that could make many Italians reluctant to make it their regular cafe.

At 1.80 euros (1.6 pounds) for a simple espresso, Starbucks will charge nearly double what Italians pay at their local bars.

"The price reflects the premium experience we will offer customers," Starbucks Global President of Retail, John Culver, told Reuters as he showed media through the store, built inside an elegant, century-old palazzo which the company renovated.

"Once they enter the space our customers will understand exactly what that premium experience is going to be."

Coffee chains are having to up their game as big money flocks to one of the few fast-growing areas of the drinks market. Coca-Cola agreed to buy Costa, the world's second-biggest coffee chain, last week, while drinks group JAB snapped up Britain's Pret A Manger in May.

Schultz has said he was inspired to develop Starbucks, which now spans almost 29,000 stores worldwide, during a 1983 visit to Italy where he was struck by the rapport between baristas and their clients.

As in Seattle and in Shanghai, where Starbucks has opened its other two high-end Roasteries, the Milan store is designed as a playground for coffee drinkers, serving it in more than 100 different ways and showcasing the roasting and brewing process.

The 2,300-square-metre store will also offer cocktails, catering for the Italian evening tradition of aperitivo.

Starbucks said it would start rolling out regular cafes across Italy this year - a move that will bring it into closer competition with Italy's more than 57,000 cafes.

No other Western country has as many, according to market research provider Euromonitor International.

"The Starbucks model and the economic sustainability of their stores are built on a price of its flagship products - cappuccino, espresso, frappuccino - which is very far from the average price in the Italian bars," said Marco Eccheli, Director at consulting firm AlixPartners in Italy.

Starbucks will find it hard to become an everyday choice for Italians, but is likely to attract customers looking for a more complete experience, particularly younger people, he said.

The U.S. group will open four traditional cafes in Milan with its local partner Antonio Percassi by the end of this year.

Federico Castelmare, 55, the barista of one cafe near the new Starbucks cafe said its higher price would not allow him to charge customers more.

"I expect my clients to be faithful to me, but tourists will surely go to the roastery."

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Francesca Landini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
06:16aSTARBUCKS : After 25,000 Stores in 78 Countries, Starbucks Turns to Italy
DJ
06:12aSTARBUCKS : 10 things to know about the Milan Roastery
PU
06:12aSTARBUCKS COMES TO ITALY : An opera verismo in seven acts
PU
06:04aSTARBUCKS' : Italian dream comes true, but it is not cheap
RE
06:01aSTARBUCKS ARRIVES IN MILAN, ITALY : Reserve Roastery Experience Honors Italian E..
BU
02:16aROCHELLE RILEY : State Rep. LaTanya Garrett's bill to dissuade reporting false c..
AQ
09/05STARBUCKS : A conversation with Liz Muller, designer of the Starbucks Milan Roas..
PU
09/05STARBUCKS : Howard Schultz to young entrepreneurs: 'It can happen for you'
AQ
09/05HOWARD SCHULTZ TO YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR : ‘It can happen for you’
PU
09/04STARBUCKS : Limited-edition ban.do + Starbucks merchandise arrives at U.S. and C..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05First Quarterly Update - Steve's Dividend Portfolio And Strategy For Replacin.. 
09/05August Dividend Income Report 
09/04MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : Adding Lockheed Martin 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 710 M
EBIT 2018 4 364 M
Net income 2018 4 343 M
Debt 2018 5 849 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 16,81
P/E ratio 2019 20,24
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 72 217 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.34%72 217
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.09%34 025
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-4.71%26 643
SODEXO-20.05%15 848
DARDEN RESTAURANTS23.80%14 550
WHITBREAD17.78%11 096
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.