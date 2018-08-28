Starbucks, Nestle Close Global Licensing Deal

By Colin Kellaher



Starbucks and Nestle SA (NESN.EB) on Tuesday said they completed the deal granting Nestle global perpetual rights to market Starbucks consumer and foodservice products.

The agreement covers Starbucks packaged coffee and tea brands, but excludes ready-to-drink products and all sales of products within the Seattle-based chain's coffee shops.

Switzerland's Nestle in May agreed to pay Starbucks $7.15 billion in cash up front plus royalties as part the license for the business, which has annual sales of $2 billion.

About 500 Starbucks employees in the U.S. and Europe are joining Nestle as part of the deal.

Starbucks, which originally expected to complete the transaction at the end of fiscal 2018, on Tuesday reiterated that the earlier-than-expected closing will reduce its full-year earnings by two cents to three cents a share.

The company also confirmed plans to use about $5 billion from the up-front payment to buy back stock in fiscal 2019.

