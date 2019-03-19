Log in
Starbucks' : New Tiered Rewards Structure to Start April 16

0
03/19/2019 | 06:40am EDT

By Allison Prang

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) rewards members will be able to start earning and using their "reward stars" immediately after joining the loyalty program, the company announced Tuesday, a change that will go into effect April 16 along with a new tiered rewards setup.

Starbucks rewards customers, for example, will also be able to use 25 stars for an extra espresso shot or 150 stars for a handcrafted drink as part of the company's new tiered rewards structure, Starbucks said.

Members will continue to earn two stars for every $1 spent when using a registered Starbucks Card for eligible purchases at Starbucks stores, the company said.

The stars also won't expire for Chase credit card or debit card users, the company said.

The Seattle-based coffee company said membership in its rewards program has grown more than 25% over the past two years, climbing to 16 million active members as of December 2018, a 14% increase over the prior year.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

