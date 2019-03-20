Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : Nurturing family, coffee for next generation of farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Some of Starbucks' 100 million tree donation flowers in Guatemala

For the Pachecos, figuring out how to make it work really didn't feel like a choice.

Seven years ago, an outbreak of coffee rust began destroying crops across Central America.

'Leaf rust entered the country of Guatemala in the year 2012,' says Kevin Pacheco, a coffee farmer in the Jalapa region. 'Before the rust appeared, we had better coffee plantations, more vigorous. So, it is a big problem.'

'When there is no coffee, there is no business,' says Catalina Pacheco, 72, a second-generation coffee farmer. 'It is what gives life to Guatemala.'

Catalina is Kevin's grandmother. Coffee farming is the family business. So, 'we have, over time, been learning,' says Kevin, 22.

Catalina says that she worked in coffee from the time she was young and always wanted to be 'a real coffee owner.' She and her husband, Carlos Lima, bought the 12.5-hectare coffee farm that Kevin now farms.

'I learned how to work from them,' says Kevin.

The rust outbreak could have derailed the dream. But instead, Kevin 'is having the thrill of his life,' says his grandmother.

A 2016 donation to the Pacheco farm of 6,000 rust-resistant trees, as part of Starbucks' One Bag for Every Tree initiative (now the 100 Million Trees program), is helping. So far, more than 30 million trees have been donated in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador This year in Guatemala, the trees produced their very first harvest.

Kevin has stepped wholeheartedly into the role of fourth-generation coffee farmer, and his passion for the work is leading the way for the generation after him to learn alongside him, just as he learned beside his grandparents.

'The idea is to teach the future generations so that they learn how to take care of the coffee, so it doesn't get lost.'

Disclaimer

Starbucks Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 21:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:05pSTARBUCKS : Nurturing family, coffee for next generation of farmers
PU
02:37pSTARBUCKS : establishes $100m fund to invest in food, retail start-ups
AQ
11:35aSTARBUCKS : Greener cups, fewer straws and tracing your coffee's journey via app
PU
11:30aCEO : How we're building an enduring company
PU
11:30aSTARBUCKS : to Debut New Lids This Summer in Six Cities -- Update
DJ
11:15aPRESS RELEASE : Starbucks commits $100 million as cornerstone investor in Valor ..
PU
10:35aSTARBUCKS : to Debut New Lids This Summer in Six Cities
DJ
09:55aSTARBUCKS : Live coverage of Starbucks 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09:36aSTARBUCKS : Enters Into $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
DJ
09:30aSTARBUCKS : Commits $100 Million as Cornerstone Investor in Valor Siren Ventures..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 288 M
EBIT 2019 4 349 M
Net income 2019 3 149 M
Debt 2019 7 133 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 28,25
P/E ratio 2020 23,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 88 768 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION10.84%88 768
COMPASS GROUP PLC5.45%36 579
SODEXO12.85%16 900
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.10.52%13 632
WHITBREAD10.33%11 982
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 449
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.