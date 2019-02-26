Starbucks : Opens Four-Story Fully-Immersive Premium Coffee Experience in Tokyo

Today, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) celebrates the opening of the Starbucks
Reserve® Roastery Tokyo, a four-story tribute to premium coffee quality,
innovation and human connection. This will be the fifth Roastery
globally, opening to the public on Thursday, February 28, at 7 a.m. JST,
reaffirming the company’s 23-year commitment to Japan. The Roastery pays
tribute to the important role that Starbucks Japan has played in shaping
the foundation of the Company’s international growth. The Roastery
introduces customers to more than 100 unique coffee and tea beverages
and merchandise, as well as a menu of artisanal Princi Italian fare for
the first time in Japan. It also celebrates the Japanese culture of
connection and craftsmanship through the first AMU Inspiration Lounge –
from the Japanese “amu,” meaning “knit together”– to host community
gathering events and is planned to become Starbucks first Specialty
Coffee Association certified training location in Japan.
Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo opens on February 28, 2019 as a four-story tribute to coffee quality and innovation, and will serve as a catalyst for Starbucks new wave of growth in Japan.
“As the first international market outside of North America, Starbucks
Japan has contributed 23 years of innovation for the company globally,”
said Kevin Johnson, ceo, Starbucks Coffee Company. “The opening of the
Tokyo Roastery will further amplify what Starbucks Japan has done across
all stores in the market for more than two decades—innovating and
delivering the finest quality coffee one person, one cup and one
neighborhood at a time.”
Takafumi Minaguchi, ceo, Starbucks Japan, added, “The Roastery will
amplify and inspire coffee passion across all Starbucks stores, and will
serve as a catalyst for a new wave of growth centered on the customer
experience and passion for coffee and service. Beginning with the “Make
it Yours” campaign that will commence at every store in Japan upon
the opening of the Roastery, customers will be invited to experience the
first Starbucks coffee roasted exclusively in Tokyo, for Japan, and
available in a variety of coffee beverage styles.”
Collaborative Design Highlights Japan’s Natural Beauty
Located in Tokyo’s vibrant and creative neighborhood of Nakameguro, the
Roastery’s enchanting design was inspired by the famous cherry blossom
trees lining the Meguro River. The building’s glass walls and terraced
floors seamlessly fold into the fabric of the neighborhood, bringing
visitors eye-level with the cherry blossoms and the four seasons of the
river to reflect the natural beauty and sense of harmony found across
Japan.
The Tokyo Roastery is the only Starbucks Roastery location designed in
collaboration with a local architect from the ground up. The exterior
was brought to life in collaboration with renowned Japanese architect
Kengo Kuma. Envisioned by Liz Muller, Starbucks chief design officer and
lead designer for all five Roasteries globally, the Roastery highlights
the work of local craftsmen and women to create an enchanting
destination for coffee exploration and discovery. The Tokyo Roastery
merges traditional and modern design to deliver a unique and inspired
experience across all four floors.
Upon entering the Roastery, customers are greeted by the world’s largest
Starbucks Roastery coffee cask, four-stories and over 55 feet of
blush-tinted copper adorned with hand-crafted copper cherry blossoms,
which changes hues throughout the day in different lights. The expansive
cask was built using the technique of tsuchime, a tradition of
copper beating, where each person involved in the building of the
Roastery was offered the chance to hammer a portion to create its
texture and pattern. The cask’s unique color is balanced against the
light wood which has been carried into the interior to give the store a
brightness found throughout traditional Japanese architecture.
Throughout the Roastery, local craftsmen and women were brought together
to incorporate their expertise and traditional craft into the design
elements. The wood-tiled ceiling was inspired by the art of origami,
providing a stunning visual experience. The light and airy space carries
the lightwood used on the exterior to the inside, giving the experience
an enchanting aura. The wood, sourced locally, has been treated
throughout with a traditional technique which prevents it from aging,
ensuring the brightness is maintained inside and outside in the years to
come.
Enchanting Immersive Coffee, Tea and Mixology Experience
The coffee journey at the Reserve Roastery Tokyo is an immersive
experience and education in coffee, and its process—from green bean to
cup—which begins at the Main Bar on the first floor. The open floor plan
draws customers into the immersive experience, introducing them to the
skilled art of roasting, brewing and hand-crafting beverages. The
Reserve Roastery serves the freshest cup of coffee and it is here on the
first floor that customers can taste Reserve coffee beverages such as
Barrel-Aged Cold Brew. The Princi bakery serves handcrafted, authentic
artisanal Italian fare that is baked fresh in the Roastery throughout
the day. For the first time in Japan, customers can enjoy freshly-baked
breads, cornetti, focaccias, pizzas, salads and more.
An airy staircase leads to the second floor, where customers will be
transported into the tradition of Japanese tea at the world’s largest
Teavana Bar. Exclusive tea beverages, such as the Pop’n Tea Sakura
Jasmine, featuring a vibrant hibiscus and cherry popsicle atop a floral
jasmine tea, will delight customers with their charming appearance,
Japanese ingredients and unique flavor combinations, modernizing the tea
experience.
On the terraced third floor, Starbucks Japan’s first cocktail bar,
Arriviamo™, puts innovation, mixology and cocktail craft on full
display. The two walls of spirits bring together the Arriviamo menu,
featuring coffee and tea-inspired cocktails only available at the Tokyo
Roastery, including the Nakameguro Espresso Martini made with chestnut
liqueur, crème de cacao and espresso, then paired with decadent
chocolate from Nakameguro’s “green bean to bar CHOCOLATE” brand. Wine,
beer and classic mixology beverages will also be available.
Conversations with an Impact
Starbucks Japan has more than two decades contributing to the
communities it serves. The fourth floor of the Starbucks Reserve
Roastery Tokyo is home to AMU Inspiration Lounge – a dedicated
space for the community to gather for hosted social impact
conversations. The concept of “AMU,” which means “to knit together” in
Japanese, is founded on human connection and passions coming together,
something Starbucks has long believed in. For the first time at any
Starbucks location in the world, this intimate space will serve as a
platform to host change-makers and creative thinkers from across Japan.
The first event in April will celebrate the role of women leaders in
Japan. The Roastery is planned to become Starbucks first certified
Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) location offering training for coffee
professionals in the near future.
“We believe that where passions connect, the future is sparked, and we
will offer the Tokyo Roastery as a gathering space to spark new ideas
and create an impact,” said Minaguchi. “The Roastery signifies our
commitment to fostering moments of human connection over a cup of coffee
and using these moments to create positive social impact in the
communities we serve.”
With more than 37,000 partners who proudly wear the green apron across
Japan’s 47 prefectures and 250 at the Roastery itself, Starbucks Japan
will amplify coffee craft and innovation by freshly roasting small-batch
coffees from around the world every day in Tokyo and introducing new
beverages, concepts and inspiration to all 1,400 stores across Japan.
This amplification will begin with Tokyo Roast coffee, a Starbucks
Japan-exclusive coffee, available throughout the market on opening day.
