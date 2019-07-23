Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : Places Bet On Tech Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Heather Haddon

Starbucks Corp. said it is taking a stake in a digital technology company to speed up its offering of mobile ordering and payment options at its global stores to improve customer convenience.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is making an investment and securing a board seat in Brightloom, a company founded in 2015 under the earlier name eatsa, as it seeks to accelerate the adoption of technology by its stores around the world.

In return, Brightloom will make available to Starbucks licensees the coffee chain's system for mobile ordering and payment, loyalty perks and delivery-order management. Brightloom and Starbucks will also sell access to the platform to other restaurants trying to quickly adopt their own digital programs, the companies said.

Both companies said Starbucks's stake was significant but wouldn't disclose the specific financial terms. Franchisees abroad were expected to be the first to sign up.

Starbucks -- the world's largest coffee chain by stores and revenue, with more than 30,000 locations -- was one of the first big restaurant chains to invest in a sophisticated loyalty program, with nearly 17 million members currently. But adoption of its digital offerings among store licensees has been less widespread. Less than half of Starbucks markets around the world now have the company's mobile app, and only eight have digital payments, according to the company.

Digital ordering and delivery programs are becoming increasingly vital to restaurants trying to draw more customers amid intensifying competition.

"It went from something that was nice to have to being table stakes," said Adam Brotman, Brightloom's chief executive and a former Starbucks global retail and digital head, on Monday.

In addition to delivery, restaurants are also expanding mobile payment to make purchasing easier and more appealing to younger consumers. Mobile payment is still small in the U.S., but is firmly established in Asia. Thirty-one percent of restaurants offer mobile payment, according to a survey of U.S. restaurant operators by the Toast Inc. food-service tech provider this year.

Big restaurant chains in particular are ramping up their tech investments. McDonald's Corp. bought an Israeli digital startup earlier this year to improve its drive-through ordering and promotions. The burger chain is also experimenting with voice-activated ordering at its drive-throughs.

Starbucks is facing increasing competition abroad from Luckin Coffee Inc., a newly public Chinese company that specializes in delivery and mobile ordering. Luckin said Monday that it had signed a joint partnership to launch coffee shops in the Middle East and India that will also employ its technology, which includes mobile ordering, payment and delivery.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.69% 90.92 Delayed Quote.40.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
02:48aSTARBUCKS : Places Bet On Tech Services
DJ
07/22STARBUCKS : Takes Stake in Tech Company Brightloom
DJ
07/22STARBUCKS : Backs Restaurant Tech Company in Creation of End-to-End Digital Plat..
BU
07/22Nestle, Starbucks Launch Dairy Creamer Line
DJ
07/22STARBUCKS' : China rival Luckin Coffee plans first foray overseas
RE
07/10STARBUCKS : Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2019 Results Conference Call
BU
07/08STARBUCKS : Offers Apologies After Police Asked to Leave Store -Reuters
DJ
07/08STARBUCKS : Is cold brew better than iced coffee?
AQ
07/07STARBUCKS : apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona ..
RE
07/04Illycaffe chairman says open to partnership to expand cafe network
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 217 M
EBIT 2019 4 444 M
Net income 2019 3 100 M
Debt 2019 7 788 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 83,70  $
Last Close Price 90,92  $
Spread / Highest target 5,59%
Spread / Average Target -7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION40.22%110 122
COMPASS GROUP PLC18.76%38 813
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)18.04%38 813
SODEXO13.30%16 578
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.24.58%15 442
WHITBREAD2.31%10 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group