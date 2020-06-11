Starbucks : Presentation PDF 6.95 MB

Log in
STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/10 04:15:00 pm
79.01 USD   -4.08%
03:18aSTARBUCKS : Presentation PDF 6.95 MB
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aSTARBUCKS : Speeds Up To-Go Shift
DJ
Starbucks : Presentation PDF

06/11/2020

Disclaimer

Starbucks Corporation published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:17:01 UTC
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10Consumer Shares Move Lower as Consumer Prices Continue to Drop -- Consumer Ro..
DJ
06/10STARBUCKS : closing 400 stores
AQ
06/10Simon Property, Starbucks fall; Five Below, AMC rise
AQ
06/10STARBUCKS : to close up to 400 cafes, expand drive-through, pickup
AQ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10STARBUCKS : forecasts over $2 billion drop in quarterly income as COVID-19 hits
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 522 M - -
Net income 2020 1 186 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 83,7x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 92 292 M 92 292 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 346 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 81,10 $
Last Close Price 79,01 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.31%92 292
COMPASS GROUP PLC-34.76%28 742
SODEXO-36.87%11 396
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-25.80%10 506
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-36.39%3 525
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.-22.28%3 086
