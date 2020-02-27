Log in
Starbucks : Reopens Stores in China

02/27/2020 | 11:17am EST

By Heather Haddon

Starbucks Corp. says it has reopened hundreds of its China stores that closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said Thursday that 85% of the coffee giant's stores in its second-biggest market were now operating after conditions in China improved. The number of new cases reported in China has dropped in recent days, even as the outbreak has gained pace in other countries including South Korea and Italy. Mr. Johnson said the company is prepared to respond if the virus becomes a public health issue in the more than 80 markets it serves.

"With the number of new cases in China slowing, we are seeing the early signs of a recovery in the region," Mr. Johnson said in a letter Thursday.

(More to Come)

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

