STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
My previous session
01/11 10:45:33 am
63.105 USD   -1.69%
01/08Starbucks CEO Scales Back Predecessor's Ambitious Plans -- WSJ
DJ
2018GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
2018Starbucks Gets Jolt From Robust Sales -- WSJ
DJ
Starbucks Shares Slip After Goldman Downgrade

01/11/2019 | 10:10am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Starbucks edged lower in early trading Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock on concerns about China.

Goldman's analysts, led by Karen Holthouse, said they have "incremental concerns" about China's macro economy and company's same-store-sales trajectory in the region. They noted recent red flags about China raised by Apple and McDonald's.

Goldman also noted that Starbucks shares have risen more than 50% since they were added to the "buy" list in December 2014. The analysts downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and cut their 12-month price target to $68 from $75.

The analysts said they are "reasonably confident" that digital engagement initiatives by the coffee chain can drive a more stable comp growth trajectory of 3% to 4% over the next few years.

Shares of Starbucks fell 2.4% to $62.63 in early trading Friday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.51% 152.9941 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.30% 180.87 Delayed Quote.1.53%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.54% 62.401 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 129 M
EBIT 2019 4 479 M
Net income 2019 3 303 M
Debt 2019 5 473 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 24,91
P/E ratio 2020 21,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 79 634 M
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 68,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.81%79 250
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.55%33 551
SODEXO4.74%15 589
DARDEN RESTAURANTS5.93%12 952
WHITBREAD8.43%11 646
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 657
