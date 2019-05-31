Starbucks : Specialized Disclosure Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM SD Specialized Disclosure Report Starbucks Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Washington 000-20322 91-1325671 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 2401 Utah Avenue South Seattle, Washington 98134 (Address of principal executive offices) (zip code) RACHEL A. GONZALEZ (executive vice president, general counsel and secretary) (206) 447-1575 (Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report) Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies: x Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Section 1 - Conflict Minerals Disclosure Items 1.01 and 1.02 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report, Exhibit Conflict Minerals Disclosure Starbucks Corporation has filed a Conflict Minerals Report for the reporting period from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018 herewith as Exhibit 1.01, which is also publicly available on the Starbucks Corporation website at www.starbucks.com/responsibility/learn-more/conflict-minerals-disclosure under "Conflict Minerals Disclosure." Section 2 - Exhibits Item 2.01 Exhibits Exhibit 1.01 Conflict Minerals Report for the period from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Exhibit 1.01 Starbucks Corporation Conflict Minerals Report (For the Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2018) This is Starbucks Corporation's ("Starbucks") 2018 Conflict Minerals Report ("CMR") pursuant to Rule 13p-1 and Form SD (the "Conflict Minerals Rule") under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 for the reporting period of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (the "Reporting Period"). I. Introduction Starbucks sells a variety of merchandise, in addition to coffee and other beverages and food products, to customers through our company- operated stores and to licensees and foodservice operators for re-sale to their customers. We also sell certain equipment (such as coffee brewers and espresso machines) and furniture to some of these licensees and foodservice operators for their use but not for re-sale to customers. All these products are manufactured directly or indirectly by our suppliers. II. Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry Starbucks conducted a reasonable country of origin inquiry ("RCOI") under the Conflict Minerals Rule to determine whether any tantalum, tin, tungsten or gold ("Conflict Minerals" or "3TG") necessary to the functionality or production of products which we manufactured or contracted to manufacture originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or an adjoining country (collectively, "Covered Countries" or "DRC") or are from recycled or scrap sources. Starbucks assembled teams of Starbucks employees from our Legal, Supply Chain and Global Responsibility functions. The Supply Chain team conducted an investigation to compile a list of suppliers of potentially relevant products manufactured during the Reporting Period containing Conflict Minerals. The team queried employees involved in procuring and selling such products, including whether the Conflict Minerals were necessary for the functionality or production of the product and identifying the supplier of the product. If there was uncertainty whether Conflict Minerals were necessary to the functionality or the production of the product, the supplier remained on the list. A total of 48 suppliers ("Identified Suppliers") were identified. Starbucks engaged a third-party service provider ("Service Provider") to assist Starbucks with our RCOI and engage with Identified Suppliers. Starbucks worked with our Service Provider to collect information about the presence and sourcing of Conflict Minerals used in the products and components supplied to Starbucks. Our Service Provider utilizes an online system to collect, store and review information provided by suppliers, to identify downstream suppliers and sourcing practices, track information on smelters and refiners and to identify risks in sourcing practices. The program utilized the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative's Conflict Minerals Reporting Template ("CMRT"). An introductory e-mail from Starbucks was sent to the Identified Suppliers describing the Conflict Minerals Rule and identifying our Service Provider as the third-party service provider assisting Starbucks with supplier engagement and the Conflict Minerals Rule's compliance process. The introductory e-mail also conveyed that Starbucks expected the Identified Suppliers to cooperate with the compliance process. Following the introductory e-mail, our Service Provider sent a subsequent e-mail to the Identified Suppliers containing a registration and survey request link for the online data collection platform. Identified Suppliers were also given access to our Service Provider's supplier resource center. The Service Provider's supplier resource center contains materials on the Conflict Minerals compliance requirements 1

and process, applicable regulations, answers to frequently asked questions concerning Conflict Minerals tracing, and provides opportunities to participate in webinars providing information on the Conflict Minerals Rule. Following the initial introductions to the program and information request, reminder e-mails were sent to each non-responsive Identified Supplier requesting survey completion. Identified Suppliers who remained non-responsive to these e-mail reminders were contacted by our Service Provider by telephone and offered assistance. If, after these efforts, an Identified Supplier still did not register or provide the information requested, Starbucks contacted the unresponsive Identified Supplier by e-mail and telephone to request their participation in the program. Our Service Provider then followed up with an e-mail to the Identified Supplier. Identified Suppliers were asked to provide information regarding the sourcing of their materials with the ultimate goal of identifying the 3TG smelters or refiners ("SORs") and associated mine countries of origin. Where an Identified Supplier was unable to provide a CMRT, our Service Provider requested information on the Identified Supplier's suppliers of products or components which may require 3TG for their production or functionality. These suppliers, and subsequent tiers of suppliers as needed, were then engaged by our Service Provider following the contact procedures explained above. The responses from Identified Suppliers were evaluated for plausibility, consistency and gaps, and additional contact was made with those Identified Suppliers seeking to resolve inconsistencies and gaps. Our Service Provider maintains an SOR database to document which companies are known metal processors (i.e., verified) and which companies are exclusive recyclers, as well as mine country of origin information and DRC conflict-free certification status. Our Service Provider collects SOR data submitted by suppliers via CMRTs and compares it against its existing database. Supplier responses listing entities that are not verified SORs are flagged and suppliers are asked for further clarification. III. Results of RCOI Of the 48 Identified Suppliers engaged in the RCOI, 100% responded. Of these responding suppliers, 54% indicated that the products they supplied to Starbucks contained Conflict Minerals necessary to the functionality or production of such products. These products include certain equipment sold to licensees. Based on the RCOI process described above, 319 SORs were identified as sources of Conflict Minerals that may be contained in products we manufactured or contracted to manufacture during the Reporting Period. These SORs are listed in Annex I below. Based on the RCOI, Starbucks believes that the countries of origin of the Conflict Minerals may include the countries listed in Annex II below, as well as recycled or scrap sources. Of the 319 SORs that were identified as sources of Conflict Minerals through the RCOI, there was an indication that 52 may have been sourcing from the DRC. Starbucks determined that it was required to exercise due diligence on the Conflict Minerals' source and chain of custody. IV. Due Diligence Due Diligence Design : Starbucks designed its due diligence measures based upon the internationally recognized due diligence framework set forth in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High Risk Areas. Due Diligence Measures Performed As part of our due diligence process, Starbucks also engaged with our Service Provider. 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.