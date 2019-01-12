Starbucks : Top 9 Things to Know about Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary

By Kylie Grader / Starbucks

Today, Starbucks celebrates the journey of coffee from seed-to-cup by opening its largest destination in Southeast Asia - the Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary.

1. Original logo

Starbucks opens the Dewata Coffee Sanctuary with an original logo, crafted in the Geringsing Double Ikat technique, inspired by the deep traditions of the seed-to-cup story. Doable Ikat, found only in Bali, is a weaving technique used to create geringsing fabrics, traditionally taking five years to create, and an essential textile used in ceremonial dress as it is believed to have extraordinary powers. The logo itself is a lotus flower, the symbol of beauty, prosperity and fertility, and highly respected in Bali. The 18 petals represent the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana - the three causes of prosperity: harmonious relationships between people, the environment and God.

2. Store's façade

The store's façade is created with locally created red bricks in the shape of half circles to create the illusion of the many waves found on Bali's famous beaches. The exterior appears to move to passersby on Sunset Boulevard as they drive past the storefront, and combines modern building techniques with traditional Balinese architecture for an east-meets-west design. The design is carried into the interior of the store at the core bar where baristas handcraft favorite Starbucks beverages.

3. Micro-plot of Arabica coffee trees

Upon entering the space, customers are invited into a micro-plot of Arabica coffee trees. This 1,000 sq. ft. plot will be a working, coffee producing farm cherrying during harvest season in the region, typically in the early springtime, and mirrors the size of 90% of all coffee farms in Indoneisa.

4. Hand-carved wooden mural

As customers enter the café, their eyes are immediately drawn to the unique artwork filling the store. A 30-foot tall hand-carved wooden mural from Jepara features a depiction of the history of coffee in Indonesia, from the coffee growing regions of Java, Sulawesi, Bali, West Papua, Brastagi and North Sumatra, home to Starbucks Indonesia Farmer Support Center. Over the Reserve bar, customers eyes are drawn up to the bamboo installation inspired by the smoke, steam and vapor that create the familiar aroma of coffee. Both expansive pieces were created by Indonesian art agency, Atrovale, while two Jakarta-based artists, Janet Jane and Jamal M. Aziz, created pieces to highlight the store's moments of discovery. Janet's macramé art was inspired by the lush landscapes of Indonesian coffee farms, while Jamal's two murals illustrate the first-ten-feet of the coffee bean's journey at origin.

5. Hand-carved stone tiles

In the Reserve Bar, hand-carved stone tiles create the ornate floor and wall design. The traditional, local craft found across Bali was reimagined into patterns which reflect a modern interpretation of coffee flowers and coffee beans.

6. Living wall

To the left of the entrance, customers are invited to Starbucks core bar featuring a living wall filled with flora from the region. The botanicals are arranged in the form of Bali's signature gapura, split gates, a symbol to welcome guests into our stores. This living wall is set back behind the bar where Starbucks partners will enter the café to connect with customers and handcraft their favorite Starbucks beverages.

7. Clay pots

Around the store, customers will be enchanted by the surrounding flora, bringing the unique Indonesian environment inside. Trees throughout the space are planted in beautiful clay pots inspired by a traditional Sumatran pattern and the Starbucks Siren. Motifs of Indonesia's mountainous terrain and coffee beans remind customers of the unique surroundings found only in Indonesia.

8. Coffee seedling nursery

On the second floor, customers are invited into the first coffee seedling nursery to be located inside of a Starbucks store. Our partners work with local farmers to take special care of these seedlings and invite customers to help tend to the delicate plants. Inside this greenhouse, customers can touch the first stages of the seed-to-cup journey that brings us our favorite coffee flavors around the world.

9. Interactive media installations

The experience continues throughout the expansive space where customers can find two interactive media installations to further immerse themselves in the coffee journey. On the first floor, a first-of-its-kind digital wall can be accessed through pressing and twisting various portions of the wall to participate in the planting, processing, roasting, shipping and brewing processed. Above them, customers can hear the stories of Starbucks Farmer Support Center in Indonesia. Two synchronized videos guide visitors through the FSC on walls fashioned from the traditional rattan weavings which inspired the Dewata Bali logo.

