Starbucks : Up Over 16%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $63.01, up $8.79 or 16.21%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 20.85%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 32.49% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 47.71% year-to-date

-- Down 53.27% from its all-time closing high of $134.85 on July 24, 2014

-- Down 49.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $124.13

-- Down 50.26% from its 52 week closing high of $126.68 on April 8, 2019

-- Up 16.21% from its 52 week closing low of $54.22 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $65.89

-- Up 21.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 21.89%

All data as of 1:36:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet