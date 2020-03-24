Log in
STARBUCKS CORPORATION SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
News 
News

Starbucks : Up Over 16%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

03/24/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $63.01, up $8.79 or 16.21%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose 20.85%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 32.49% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Down 47.71% year-to-date

-- Down 53.27% from its all-time closing high of $134.85 on July 24, 2014

-- Down 49.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 26, 2019), when it closed at $124.13

-- Down 50.26% from its 52 week closing high of $126.68 on April 8, 2019

-- Up 16.21% from its 52 week closing low of $54.22 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $65.89

-- Up 21.52% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 21.89%

All data as of 1:36:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 11.80% 62.97 Delayed Quote.-35.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 013 M
EBIT 2020 4 279 M
Net income 2020 3 044 M
Debt 2020 9 914 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 66 373 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 86,00  $
Last Close Price 56,55  $
Spread / Highest target 94,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,05%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-35.68%68 110
COMPASS GROUP PLC-46.98%18 261
SODEXO-46.99%8 761
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-62.36%4 739
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.26%2 212
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%2 036
