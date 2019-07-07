Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 10:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company's stores in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Sunday apologised after an employee at one of its stores in Tempe, Arizona asked six police officers to leave or move out of a customer's line of sight, triggering social media backlash.

The officers had visited the store on July 4 and had paid for the drinks, before one company employee approached them about a customer not feeling safe because of the police presence, the Tempe Officers Association said on Twitter.

"This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive," the association added.

Following the incident, users took to Twitter to support the police, tweeting comments along with the #boycottstarbucks hashtag.

In an apology https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2019/an-apology-to-the-tempe-police-department addressed to the Tempe Police Department and posted on its website, Starbucks said the treatment of the officers was "completely unacceptable."

"On behalf of Starbucks, I want to sincerely apologise to you all for the experience that six of your officers had in our store on July 4," Rossann Williams, the coffee chain's executive vice president, wrote.

"What occurred in our store on July 4 is never the experience your officers or any customer should have, and at Starbucks, we are already taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future."

Last year, the company was mired in a racial profiling incident that involved the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia store. Starbucks later settled with the men privately, and temporarily closed 8,000 U.S. stores for anti-bias training.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
10:15aSTARBUCKS : apologises to police after six officers were asked to leave Arizona ..
RE
07/04Illycaffe chairman says open to partnership to expand cafe network
RE
07/03China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
RE
07/03China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
RE
06/28EXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
06/24STARBUCKS : social impact agenda reaches out to thousands of young Saudis
AQ
06/24STARBUCKS : Everything else… plus COFFEE
AQ
06/22STARBUCKS : Local household products company demands Starbucks to change 'logo'
AQ
06/13STARBUCKS : Former Starbucks CEO taking (coffee) break from politics?
AQ
06/12STARBUCKS : Former Starbucks CEO takes 'detour' from White House run
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 229 M
EBIT 2019 4 438 M
Net income 2019 3 170 M
Debt 2019 7 788 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 34,0x
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 81,6  $
Last Close Price 87,8  $
Spread / Highest target 9,35%
Spread / Average Target -7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION36.32%106 331
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.52%38 135
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)16.03%38 135
SODEXO16.54%17 041
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.88%15 205
WHITBREAD4.19%10 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About