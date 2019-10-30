Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : beats same-restaurant sales estimates on digital push

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
Customers pass by the logo of an American coffee company Starbucks inside a coffee shop in Rio de Janeiro

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp beat quarterly sales estimates on Wednesday, as the world's largest coffee chain's loyalty program and new delivery options boosted demand and helped fend off competition, especially in the United States and China.

Shares rose 3% in extended trading after the Seattle-based company also forecast 2020 comparable restaurant sales largely above estimates.

Starbucks has beefed up its "Rewards" program with perks including access to Happy Hours events and the ability to skip lines with a mobile payment option as it battles rising competition from niche independent coffee shops in the United States, as well as startups such as Luckin Coffee in China.

The program's active U.S. membership jumped 15% to 17.6 million in the fourth quarter, and sales at locations open for at least 13 months rose 5% in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29, beating analysts' average forecast of 3.95%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose 7% to $6.75 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.68 billion (£5.18 billion).

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $802.9 million, or 67 cents per share, from $755.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 70 cents per share, matching Wall Street estimates.

Starbucks estimated fiscal 2020 global comparable restaurant sales would rise 3% to 4%, while analysts had expected a 3.3% increase.

About this time last year, the coffee giant had just announced an organizational restructuring with corporate job losses and leadership changes.

"We are making meaningful progress against our strategic priorities while streamlining the company," Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Starbucks plans to open its largest store next month in Chicago, calling it a "Reserve Roastery," with about 35,000 feet of retail space across five floors.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvilaand Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:10pSTARBUCKS : beats same-restaurant sales estimates on digital push
RE
05:08pSTARBUCKS : beats same-restaurant sales estimates on digital push
RE
04:49pSTARBUCKS : Posts Higher Profit as U.S. Sales Strengthen -- Update
DJ
04:37pSTARBUCKS : Posts Higher Profit as U.S. Sales Strengthen
DJ
04:29pSTARBUCKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04:21pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pSTARBUCKS : Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
09:26aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
06:53aGlobal Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
10/29Business events scheduled for Wednesday
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 449 M
EBIT 2019 4 473 M
Net income 2019 3 574 M
Debt 2019 8 238 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,12x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 96,37  $
Last Close Price 84,13  $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Independent Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Leo Tsoi Chief Operating Officer
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION30.64%100 704
COMPASS GROUP PLC22.79%41 417
SODEXO9.92%15 903
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.13.91%13 946
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 420
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%4 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group