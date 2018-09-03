Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Starbucks : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 07:19am CEST
Customers pass by the logo of an American coffee company Starbucks inside a coffee shop in Rio de Janeiro

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will have a new partner in New Zealand after the license holder said it will not renew its two-decade-old deal in a region where an entrenched coffee culture has made it difficult for the world's largest coffee chain to thrive.

Fast-food group Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd said in Monday it would let its license deal expire in October, though Starbucks would keep its doors open and frappuccinos flowing under a new licensee, Tahua Capital, which had acquired the license for a price of up to NZ$4.4 million ($2.9 million).

Restaurant Brands said in a statement the cafe chain was "becoming less relevant to the company's overall direction" and that it intended to focus on its core business of quick-service restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut.

"Starbucks has never delivered its expectation here," said Brian Gaynor, head of Auckland-based Milford Asset Management.

"They had aspirations for it a long time ago when they acquired it first, and it's never been achieved because they’re up against local competition from either individual coffee shops or local chains."

New Zealand has a vibrant coffee scene that has created steep competition for major chains such as Starbucks, which first opened in the country in 1998.

Small coffee shops selling single origin espresso and drip coffee abound, while national roasting chains such as Mojo Coffee and Fuel Coffee are ubiquitous, and even expanding into China.

Starbucks encountered similar resistance in neighboring Australia where gourmet cafes have thrived in major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne since postwar Italian immigration introduced espresso to the nation in the 1950s.

A decade ago, Starbucks dramatically reduced its presence in Australia, closing 61 of its 85 coffee shops. It now has 34 shops in Sydney, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Melbourne.

Restaurant Brands said the exit from its Starbucks Coffee business, which contributes less than 4 percent of its total sales and profits, was expected to have an impact on the current year's net profit, excluding non-trading items, of about NZ$1.3 million.

It said Tahua Capital, which was established specifically to buy the assets of Starbucks New Zealand, would seek to secure leases for Restaurant Brands' 22 Starbucks stores, and would employ all 300 current Starbucks employees.

The deal was expected to settle in late October, Restaurant Brands said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates)

By Charlotte Greenfield
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.66% 53.45 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
07:19aSTARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
RE
09/02STARBUCKS : Meet Giampaolo Grossi, Starbucks Italy’s Employee No. 1
PU
09/02GOOD THINGS HAPPEN : Paying it forward, invisible battles, Tim Titus Day
PU
09/01STARBUCKS : to Create Up to 500 Jobs in Atlanta
AQ
08/31Coca-Cola quickly brews up Costa 'Del Sol' deal with Whitbread
RE
08/31STARBUCKS : Coca-Cola acquires U.K. coffee chain, Starbucks rival Costa
AQ
08/31STARBUCKS : Caffeine hit for Coca-Cola as it buys Costa coffee chain
AQ
08/31STARBUCKS : Common language of coffee draws agronomists from around the world
PU
08/31STARBUCKS : How can businesses best access the skills of refugees in the West Mi..
AQ
08/31STARBUCKS : Cafe Amazon moves beyond petrol stations
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/01The Restaurant Stock Big Winners (And Losers) 
08/31What Is Costa Coffee Deal All About? 
08/31Coca-Cola crashes into coffee 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Makeover for Starbucks' Frappuccino 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 710 M
EBIT 2018 4 364 M
Net income 2018 4 343 M
Debt 2018 5 849 M
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 16,78
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 72 109 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.93%72 109
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.66%34 031
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-3.13%27 014
SODEXO-19.93%15 696
DARDEN RESTAURANTS20.85%14 397
WHITBREAD14.90%10 934
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.