Starbucks : “Starbucks Delivers” Expands in U.S., Powered by Uber Eats

Today, Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced the expansion
of its successful Starbucks Delivers pilot to an additional six cities
across the United States. The expansion, in partnership with Uber Eats,
begins today in San Francisco, the first of six new markets to offer the
service to customers. Following an initial test in Miami, the company
remains on track to bring Starbucks Delivers to nearly one-quarter of
U.S. company-operated stores, with planned expansion to select stores in
Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the
coming weeks. In total, Starbucks Delivers will be available in seven
U.S. cities this spring.
The U.S. expansion of Starbucks Delivers follows success of the test in
Miami that began in fall of 2018. The test, also powered by Uber Eats,
saw strong demand, including repeat business throughout the day and
positive feedback from customers. This expansion coincides with the
kickoff of a new pilot, due to begin later this month, which will see
London chosen as the first European city to trial Starbucks Delivers,
powered by Uber Eats.
Business Opportunity and Uber Eats Partnership
The partnership with Uber Eats brings together the fastest growing meal
delivery service in the U.S. with one of the largest food and beverage
retailers. Starbucks will leverage Uber’s expertise as a quick and
reliable delivery provider that is already well-established in offering
customers a premier experience in a growing mobile and on-demand
economy. The partnership will also allow Starbucks to reach new
customers who are using the Uber Eats platform, as well as offer
existing customers a new method for including Starbucks in their daily
routines.
“We know we have untapped customer demand for Starbucks Delivers in the
U.S. and starting today, we’re expanding our best-in-class experience to
our customers both in and out of our stores,” said Roz Brewer, group
president and chief operating officer for Starbucks. “We’re building on
key learnings from past delivery pilots and by integrating our ordering
technology directly with Uber Eats, we’ve unlocked the ability to bring
Starbucks to customers for those times when they’re not able to come to
us.”
The global online food delivery market currently represents a $95
billion opportunity and is projected to grow by more than 11 percent
annually through 2023*. Starbucks now offers delivery service
in eleven of the company’s global markets and expects to trial delivery
pilots in other countries this year.
The Ultimate Convenience
Customers will be able to access Starbucks Delivers through the Uber
Eats mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices. Key features of
the Starbucks Delivers experience include:
-
Quick, Reliable Delivery: Powered by the Uber Eats platform,
customers can follow orders within the mobile app, tracking progress
and location of their Uber courier to ensure proper delivery of their
food and beverage items within 30 minutes. Starbucks has also
developed packaging solutions to help ensure the quality of hot and
cold menu items.
-
Customization: With approximately 95% of core menu items
available directly from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to
customize their orders just as they would when ordering on Starbucks®
mobile apps. Delivery orders will come with an initial $2.49 booking
fee.
“At Uber Eats, we’re always looking for new ways to offer people the
widest selection of food they love. That’s why we’re so excited to
deliver Starbucks fans their favorite food and beverages in a way that’s
as easy as requesting a ride,” said Jason Droege, Vice President and
Head of UberEverything. “Be it breakfast delivered straight to the
soccer field or afternoon lattés to the office, we know this partnership
will delight our customers.”
Global Expansion of Delivery
Starbucks Delivers represents the next evolution of the company’s
approach to delivery and expanding its digital relationships with
customers. In addition to the pilot in Miami and a pilot in the Empire
State Building, Starbucks previously tested delivery in Seattle in 2015
for members of the company’s Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. Since
that time, the industry has seen a significant increase in demand for
food and beverage delivery.
Starbucks Delivers was first announced in August 2018 in China through a
partnership with Alibaba and on-demand food delivery service Ele.me. By
the end of 2018, delivery services had expanded to 2,000 stores across
30 cities in China, while also being introduced to select stores in
Tokyo and Miami. The limited pilot in London will be the first of its
kind for Starbucks in Europe and will see a small number of
company-operated stores to test and learn from the experience as it
looks to scale this option to licensees. Additional global markets with
delivery initiatives include India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia,
Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.
