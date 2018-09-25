Log in
Starbucks Corporation

STARBUCKS CORPORATION (SBUX)
Starbucks : plans changes to company structure, layoffs

0
09/25/2018 | 04:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A flag flies above the company's headquarters as Starbucks Corp opens the first upscale Starbucks Reserve store at the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is planning an organizational restructuring including leadership changes, according to a memo from its Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson.

"There will be some job losses, some role expansions, and redeployments," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The changes come at a time when the world's largest coffee retailer is facing a raft of challenges, including a cooling U.S market and heavy competition from rivals, while undertaking a massive expansion project in China.

"Starting next week and into mid-November there will be leadership shifts and non-retail partner impacts as we evolve the direction of teams across the organization in size, scope and goals," Johnson said in a memo last week following a town hall.

Starbucks has seen two high profile exits since June, including Howard Schultz, its former chief executive officer whose departure stoked investor concerns on how the company would evolve after nearly four decades of Schultz's near-constant presence.

Bloomberg had earlier reported on the organizational shakeup and the layoffs.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats, Soundarya J and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 709 M
EBIT 2018 4 356 M
Net income 2018 4 339 M
Debt 2018 4 254 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 18,05
P/E ratio 2019 21,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 77 506 M
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 57,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rosalind Gates Brewer Group President, COO & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Scott Maw Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.03%77 506
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.78%33 703
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.36%28 286
SODEXO-17.73%15 968
DARDEN RESTAURANTS17.57%14 007
WHITBREAD17.50%11 278
